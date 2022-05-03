Mars-avril 2022 : La sélection de DJ k-tana

Après un premier point d’étape début mars, il est déjà l’heure de retrouver DJ K-tana pour se tenir au courant de ce qui se passe du côté du rap obscur des États-Unis. Et autant dire que les artistes n’ont pas chômé : de vieilles gloires ont mis le nez à la fenêtre (Cypress Hill, Canibus, Blaq Poet), des jeunes ambitieux ont montré les dents (Mooch, Big Cheeko) et les tauliers du moment ont défendu chèrement leur terrain (Fly Anakin, Chris Crack, Billy Woods). Bref, ça a canardé dans tous les sens et ce n’est pas pour nous déplaire. Retour en deux temps sur ce que la musique de coupe-gorge avait de meilleur à offrir lors des deux derniers mois.

Tracklisting :

01. T.F – Olathe feat. Conway The Machine & Roc Marciano

02. Vega7 The Ronin & Machacha – Dakota Arms

03. Hus Kingpin – Best Of The Best

04. Elcamino & Camoflauge Monk – Brick Mansions feat. Boldy James

05. Benny The Butcher – Guerrero feat. Westside Gunn

06. Mickey Diamond – Good Intentions

07. Snotty – Big Coffins feat. Mickey Diamond & Pro Dillinger

08. Wish Master x Slice Em Up – God Creation

09. Fly Anakin – Ghost feat. Nickelus F

10. Craig G x Taiyamo Denku – Thin Line

11. Elcamino & Camoflauge Monk – Walk With Me feat. Boldy James

12. Paul Grant – Searching (Interlude)

13. Warped Mind Art Association – We’s Live!

14. Kinetic 9 & Shogun Assason – Duty feat. 9th Prince

15. Canibus – Handle The Heights feat. Keith Murray, Bronze Nazareth & M-Eighty

16. Warped Mind Art Association – The Vinyl Sonic’s In

17. Cypress Hill – The Original

18. Warped Mind Art Association – Pimp Karate Kick Fake Fux

19. Phife Dawg – Wow Factor feat. Maseo of De La Soul

20. Paul Grant – Winter

21. T.F – Blame Kansas

22. Tha God Fahim & DUS – Prayer For The Fallen

23. Shuko – Mo’ Better Soul

24. 3 The God Way (Kaimbr, Sean Born & LetTheDirtSayAmen) – Black Diamante

25. Your Old Droog – Lost Love

26. Young Roddy – Out The Hood feat. Conway The Machine

27. Puk – Papa Jones

28. Your Old Droog – .500

29. KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Backstage

30. Blaq Poet & Blunted Sloth – Shit Is Real Yo

31. Fly Anakin – Black Be The Source feat. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt

32. Homeboy Sandman – Feels So Good To Cry

33. Dday One – Scene Shifting

34. Wish Master x Slice Em Up – From The Mud

35. Cookin Soul & Lord Apex – Like You

36. Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow – Amnesia

37. Warped Mind Art Association – Different Than Yours

38. Paul Wall & Termanology – Recognize My Car

39. Chris Crack – Palace Of Patriarchy

40. Conway The Machine – Babas feat. Keisha Plum

41. Young Roddy – Hustla Pulpit