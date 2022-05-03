Mars-avril 2022 : La sélection de DJ k-tana
Après un premier point d’étape début mars, il est déjà l’heure de retrouver DJ K-tana pour se tenir au courant de ce qui se passe du côté du rap obscur des États-Unis. Et autant dire que les artistes n’ont pas chômé : de vieilles gloires ont mis le nez à la fenêtre (Cypress Hill, Canibus, Blaq Poet), des jeunes ambitieux ont montré les dents (Mooch, Big Cheeko) et les tauliers du moment ont défendu chèrement leur terrain (Fly Anakin, Chris Crack, Billy Woods). Bref, ça a canardé dans tous les sens et ce n’est pas pour nous déplaire. Retour en deux temps sur ce que la musique de coupe-gorge avait de meilleur à offrir lors des deux derniers mois.
Partie 1 : mars
Tracklisting :
01. T.F – Olathe feat. Conway The Machine & Roc Marciano
02. Vega7 The Ronin & Machacha – Dakota Arms
03. Hus Kingpin – Best Of The Best
04. Elcamino & Camoflauge Monk – Brick Mansions feat. Boldy James
05. Benny The Butcher – Guerrero feat. Westside Gunn
06. Mickey Diamond – Good Intentions
07. Snotty – Big Coffins feat. Mickey Diamond & Pro Dillinger
08. Wish Master x Slice Em Up – God Creation
09. Fly Anakin – Ghost feat. Nickelus F
10. Craig G x Taiyamo Denku – Thin Line
11. Elcamino & Camoflauge Monk – Walk With Me feat. Boldy James
12. Paul Grant – Searching (Interlude)
13. Warped Mind Art Association – We’s Live!
14. Kinetic 9 & Shogun Assason – Duty feat. 9th Prince
15. Canibus – Handle The Heights feat. Keith Murray, Bronze Nazareth & M-Eighty
16. Warped Mind Art Association – The Vinyl Sonic’s In
17. Cypress Hill – The Original
18. Warped Mind Art Association – Pimp Karate Kick Fake Fux
19. Phife Dawg – Wow Factor feat. Maseo of De La Soul
20. Paul Grant – Winter
21. T.F – Blame Kansas
22. Tha God Fahim & DUS – Prayer For The Fallen
23. Shuko – Mo’ Better Soul
24. 3 The God Way (Kaimbr, Sean Born & LetTheDirtSayAmen) – Black Diamante
25. Your Old Droog – Lost Love
26. Young Roddy – Out The Hood feat. Conway The Machine
27. Puk – Papa Jones
28. Your Old Droog – .500
29. KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Backstage
30. Blaq Poet & Blunted Sloth – Shit Is Real Yo
31. Fly Anakin – Black Be The Source feat. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt
32. Homeboy Sandman – Feels So Good To Cry
33. Dday One – Scene Shifting
34. Wish Master x Slice Em Up – From The Mud
35. Cookin Soul & Lord Apex – Like You
36. Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow – Amnesia
37. Warped Mind Art Association – Different Than Yours
38. Paul Wall & Termanology – Recognize My Car
39. Chris Crack – Palace Of Patriarchy
40. Conway The Machine – Babas feat. Keisha Plum
41. Young Roddy – Hustla Pulpit
Partie 2 : avril
Tracklisting :
01. Marlon Craft – HANS ZIMMER
02. Jae Skeese & Big Ghost Ltd – One Fiddy Wit Tax
03. New Villain – Soul Gem
04. Obijuan x Dylantheinfamous – Delilah
05. Demrick & Rokbottom – One Love
06. Mooch – La La
07. Budamunk & Jansport J – Intro (Tonite!)
08. Billy Woods – Sauvage feat. Boldy James & Gabe ‘Nandez
09. Redveil – Morphine (Da Ways)
10. Hus Kingpin – Waterfalls
11. Supreme Cerebral & Budamunk – Hardships feat. Eloh Kush
12. Eto x Bumpy Knuckles – You Misunderstood
13. Purpose Of Tragic Allies – Long Night That Never Dies
14. Zu Ninjaz – Evolution, Revolution feat. Cappadonna
15. Nelson Dialect & Mr Slipz – Trembling The Marrow feat. A.G.
16. Big Cheeko – Level Up
17. Franz Branntwein – Sinner
18. Im’peretiv – Takin’ A Trip feat. Elcamino, Chayna Ashley & Plex Diamonds
19. Hus Kingpin – Venus Was A God feat. SmooVth
20. Big Cheeko – 30 feat. Mach-Hommy
21. Jay Worthy, Larry June & LNDN DRGS – She’s Not Around
22. Paul Wall & Termanology – Thailand feat. Bun B
23. Big Cheeko – Goldteeth
24. Billy Woods – Remorseless
25. Tha God Fahim – Tha Last Shot
26. Franz Branntwein – Ulf
27. MichaelAngelo & Eto – Beautiful Struggle
28. Hus Kingpin – Sleepy Hollow
29. WateRR – 1st Eye Open
30. Obijuan x Dylantheinfamous – Broomstyx / Slumgullion
31. Recognize Ali – Colombian Marijuana
32. Redveil – PG Baby
33. Sean Rose – Soul Whisper
34. Demrick & Rokbottom – Changed Man
35. Bub Styles – Ciabatta feat. ARXV
36. Mooch – Evil (Remix) feat. Rigz
37. Pappy Natson & Nicholas Craven – Bare The Sun feat. Litt Green
38. Jae Skeese – Against Tha Grain feat. Flee Lord & Conway The Machine
39. Redveil – Together
40. Pete Rock – Das Me Da King
41. Wildchild – Manifestin feat. Angelo Arce
42. Wildelux x D Stong – Rigidy Raw
43. Large Pro – Hood Rich
44. l’Undercover & Mic Handz – Respect feat. Grand Daddy I.U. & Craig G
45. Recognize Ali – Giver Of Pain
46. Pete Rock – Time For Learning
47. MindsOne & DJ Iron – Why So Serious?|
Pas de commentaire