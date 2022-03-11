Janvier-février 2022 : la sélection de DJ K-Tana

Nous avons eu ces dernières années de multiples occasions de saluer la qualité des mixes de DJ K-tana. En 2022, le Toulousain a décidé de se pencher plus régulièrement sur l’actualité du rap US qu’il aime, celui des samples ciselés, des ambiances sombres et des rimes acerbes. Voici l’heure du premier bilan d’étape : après avoir écouté une myriade de projets sortis depuis début janvier, K-tana en a tiré la quintessence afin de nous en faire profiter. Embarquons pour une heure de tumulte en compagnie de Conway, Benny The Butcher, Che Noir et bien d’autres.

01. Conway the Machine – « John Woo Flick » ft. Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn

02. WateRR x Tone Beatz – « Public Affairs »

03. Grafh x DJ Shay – « Crystals »

04. Lex (De Kalhex) – « Smile (From You) »

05. SmooVth x Machacha – « Cake Up »

06. Che Noir – « Ladies Brunch » ft. 7xvethegenius & Armani Ceasar

07. Buckwild – « The Ghost » ft. Benny The Butcher (Remix)

08. V Don – « The Real » ft. Fly Anakin

09. Nelson Dialect & Must Volkoff – « Level Playing Field »

10. I Self Devine – « Hades »

11. Madhattan & Spanish Ran – « The Diaz Organization » ft. Dot Demo

12. Benny The Butcher & J. Cole – « Johnny P’s Caddy »

13. Earl Sweatshirt – « Fire In The Hole »

14. Curren$y & The Alchemist – « Obsession »

15. XP The Marxman – « House Of Honzos » ft. Emilio Craig & Doam Peace

16. Napoleon Da Legend & Just Music Beats – « Plead The Fifth » ft. Innocent?

17. XP The Marxman – « The Marxman »

18. Flashius Clayton – « Good Money »

19. DJ Muggs & Rigz – « Supreme »

20. The N.A.T.I.V.E.S. – « Until »

21. Tuff Boyz x Spunny – « Intro »

22. Nicholas Craven – « YOD Body » ft. Your Old Droog

23. RJ Payne – « It’s Only Right »

24. Mooch x Oh Jay – « Keeper Of The Flame »

25. UFO Fev & DJ J Hart – « Swish »

26. DJ Muggs & Rigz – « Gold » ft. Mooch

27. Killah Dilla – « Filthy Hand Soap » ft. Daniel Son

28. Vanderslice – « The Epilogue »

29. Koncept Jack$on & Bane Capital – « La Bella Managua »

30. Real Bad Man & Smoke DZA – « Ken Patera » ft. Knowledge The Pirate & Remy Banks

31. I Self Devine – « Gold Dinars »

32. The Musalini & 9th Wonder – « Sun Child »

33. Che Noir – « Communion »

34. WateRR x Tone Beatz – « Wickedly Wise »

35. The I.M.F. x Chef Mike – « The CooCoo’s Nest »

36. DJ Deadeye – « Lawless Jungle » ft. Termanology, Ea$y Money & Whispers

37. Milez Grimez – « Grimez Galore » ft. DJ Revolution

38. BennyBen – « Get Jazzy »

39. Nelson Dialect & Must Volkoff – « Big Laundry » ft. SickInTheHead

40. mvnitou – « Brainrelaxing »