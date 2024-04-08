DJ K-Tana – 2024 Underground Hip-Hop (1er trimestre)

La fin du premier trimestre 2024 est arrivée et c’est le moment de faire un premier point d’étape avec DJ K-tana. De DJ Muggs, Flee Lord, Ché Noir à Tha God Fahim, Nef, Daniel Son ou Renelle 893, la sélection de mars est mixée toute en douceur, alternant les ambiances sombres et les couleurs vives. Il faut bien ce voyage dans des paysages contrastés pour saisir toute la richesse et la force créative de l’underground états-unien à l’heure actuelle.

Et, bien sûr, puisqu’il faut couvrir tous les angles, la sélection de janvier et de février est à la suite. Deux mois moins prolifiques que celui de mars, mais qui ont quand même accouché de sorties de qualité.

Tracklisting :

01. Tha God Fahim & Cookin Soul – The Way Of The Samurai

02. Jynx716 & Ché Noir – Intent feat. Vic Spencer

03. Bozack Morris – The First Cut Is The Deepest feat. Nyiam

04. Chyna Streetz & 183rd – Matrimony

05. MichaelAngelo – What Could I Say? feat. Primo Profit

06. GunSmoke x Darius Lazar – Bending Bloxkz Pt. 2

07. Earth To West – Kenny’s Story

08. Tha God Fahim – Don’t Come Home

09. Renelle 893 – Epi Pen

10. KNG Bondalero – Ain’t Afraid feat. Lord Fury & Junia Demus

11. Jack Jetson & Illinformed – Delirium

12. Chyna Streetz & 183rd – Chanel Boy

13. Dirty Hairy – Make The World Look Nice

14. Flee Lord & Crisis – Just Touched Down

15. Nef – The Recipe feat. Lil Dee

16. Jae Skeese & Superior – In My Hands

17. Flee Lord & Crisis – Play Amongst The Stars feat. Inspectah Deck

18. Jahari Massamba Unit (Karriem Riggins & Madlib) – Anointed Soul

19. Maze Overlay & Wahr Season – Locked IN

20. MichaelAngelo – Career Criminal feat. Shaykh Hanif

21. Bub Styles – Backstreet Boys

22. Remy Banks – Points feat. 3wayslim & Fly Anakin

23. Heems & Lapgan – Bab Ganoush feat. Lee Scott & Cool Calm Pete

24. Chester Watson & Ill Sugi – Chasing Clouds

25. MichaelAngelo – Pillow Talk feat. Elcamino

26. DJ Muggs – Magic Show

27. Obijuan – Sludge

28. Ol’ Burger Beats – Holler Back feat. Kooley High

29. ScHoolboy Q – Foux

30. Nef – Light Prisms feat. Rasheed Chappell & Xp The Marxman

31. Blu & Roy Royal – The Priceless feat. Cashus King

32. Bozack Morris – The Morning Sun feat. Daniel Son

33. Heems & Lapgan – Kala Tika

34. Blu & Roy Royal – The Living God

35. Shitao – Tarot cards feat. Killah Priest

36. Da Flyy Hooligan x The Beat Junkies – Blood Shot feat. Hooliyo Iglaciers

37. Cookin Soul & Raz Fresco – Receipts

38. Flee Lord & Crisis – Gliding Through The City feat. Trizz

39. Tame One & Parallel Thought – Innocent Till Proven Guilty

40. Bozack Morris – Dope On The Belt Drive feat. Via Linez

41. Analog Suspects – Enjoy Your Life

42. ScHoolboy Q – Blueslides

43. Skyzoo & The Other Guys – Give You Anything

44. Confucius MC & Pitch 92 – Loneliness In The City

45. Al.Divino – Omens

46. _thesmoothcat & Wino Willy – You Can’t Unfeel What You See feat. Wakai

47. Tha God Fahim – Belly Of Tha Beast

48. Deniro & Roadsart – No Beef No More

49. Reef The Lost Cauze – Fences