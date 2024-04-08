DJ K-Tana – 2024 Underground Hip-Hop (1er trimestre)
La fin du premier trimestre 2024 est arrivée et c’est le moment de faire un premier point d’étape avec DJ K-tana. De DJ Muggs, Flee Lord, Ché Noir à Tha God Fahim, Nef, Daniel Son ou Renelle 893, la sélection de mars est mixée toute en douceur, alternant les ambiances sombres et les couleurs vives. Il faut bien ce voyage dans des paysages contrastés pour saisir toute la richesse et la force créative de l’underground états-unien à l’heure actuelle.
Et, bien sûr, puisqu’il faut couvrir tous les angles, la sélection de janvier et de février est à la suite. Deux mois moins prolifiques que celui de mars, mais qui ont quand même accouché de sorties de qualité.
DJ K-tana – 2024 Underground Hip-Hop #2 (mars)
Tracklisting :
01. Tha God Fahim & Cookin Soul – The Way Of The Samurai
02. Jynx716 & Ché Noir – Intent feat. Vic Spencer
03. Bozack Morris – The First Cut Is The Deepest feat. Nyiam
04. Chyna Streetz & 183rd – Matrimony
05. MichaelAngelo – What Could I Say? feat. Primo Profit
06. GunSmoke x Darius Lazar – Bending Bloxkz Pt. 2
07. Earth To West – Kenny’s Story
08. Tha God Fahim – Don’t Come Home
09. Renelle 893 – Epi Pen
10. KNG Bondalero – Ain’t Afraid feat. Lord Fury & Junia Demus
11. Jack Jetson & Illinformed – Delirium
12. Chyna Streetz & 183rd – Chanel Boy
13. Dirty Hairy – Make The World Look Nice
14. Flee Lord & Crisis – Just Touched Down
15. Nef – The Recipe feat. Lil Dee
16. Jae Skeese & Superior – In My Hands
17. Flee Lord & Crisis – Play Amongst The Stars feat. Inspectah Deck
18. Jahari Massamba Unit (Karriem Riggins & Madlib) – Anointed Soul
19. Maze Overlay & Wahr Season – Locked IN
20. MichaelAngelo – Career Criminal feat. Shaykh Hanif
21. Bub Styles – Backstreet Boys
22. Remy Banks – Points feat. 3wayslim & Fly Anakin
23. Heems & Lapgan – Bab Ganoush feat. Lee Scott & Cool Calm Pete
24. Chester Watson & Ill Sugi – Chasing Clouds
25. MichaelAngelo – Pillow Talk feat. Elcamino
26. DJ Muggs – Magic Show
27. Obijuan – Sludge
28. Ol’ Burger Beats – Holler Back feat. Kooley High
29. ScHoolboy Q – Foux
30. Nef – Light Prisms feat. Rasheed Chappell & Xp The Marxman
31. Blu & Roy Royal – The Priceless feat. Cashus King
32. Bozack Morris – The Morning Sun feat. Daniel Son
33. Heems & Lapgan – Kala Tika
34. Blu & Roy Royal – The Living God
35. Shitao – Tarot cards feat. Killah Priest
36. Da Flyy Hooligan x The Beat Junkies – Blood Shot feat. Hooliyo Iglaciers
37. Cookin Soul & Raz Fresco – Receipts
38. Flee Lord & Crisis – Gliding Through The City feat. Trizz
39. Tame One & Parallel Thought – Innocent Till Proven Guilty
40. Bozack Morris – Dope On The Belt Drive feat. Via Linez
41. Analog Suspects – Enjoy Your Life
42. ScHoolboy Q – Blueslides
43. Skyzoo & The Other Guys – Give You Anything
44. Confucius MC & Pitch 92 – Loneliness In The City
45. Al.Divino – Omens
46. _thesmoothcat & Wino Willy – You Can’t Unfeel What You See feat. Wakai
47. Tha God Fahim – Belly Of Tha Beast
48. Deniro & Roadsart – No Beef No More
49. Reef The Lost Cauze – Fences
DJ K-tana – 2024 Underground Hip-Hop #1 (janvier-février)
Tracklisting :
01. Ché Noir, Your Old Droog & Evidence – Junior High
02. Snotty – Obsession
03. Primo Profit & MichaelAngelo – Road Runner
04. Blu & Nottz – Kuwakaribisha (Welcome) feat. G Kidd
05. Lordy aka Ankhlejohn – Lord Father
06. Spanish Ran – Jerry Jones feat. Clyde Guevara
07. King Kashmere & Cuth – Valhalla
08. Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – No Pun Intended
09. Slik Jack x Sqreeb – Rrring Ring feat. Pro Dillinger
10. Hus Kingpin – Snowman
11. Planet Asia & MidaZ The BEAST – Strive For Perfection
12. Mickey Diamond & Big Ghost Ltd – Murder For Hire
13. Al.Divino – Sade
14. King Kashmere & Cuth – Places
15. King Kashmere & Cuth – Thick Bag Of Slime feat. Alecs DeLarge
16. Sankofa & Tali Rodriguez – Rwandan Menorahs
17. Bun B & Statik Selektah – We Got A Problem, Houston feat. Paul Wall & Boldy
James
18. Bun B & Statik Selektah – Generational Wealth feat. Lord Sko & CJ Fly
19. Futurewave – Where Have I Been
20. The Musalini – Goldie feat. Seattle’s Key
21. Tha God Fahim & Cookin Soul – Blood Sport
22. Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – Early Worms Get Birds feat. Double Dee
23. Masta Ace & Marco Polo – Brooklyn Heights
24. Masta Ace & Marco Polo – P.P.E.
25. BoriRock – Holiday Zinging
26. The Musalini – Mind Body Soul
27. Coast Contra – Contradictions
28. Leaf Dog – Hear To Remind You
29. Supreme Cerebral – Unpredictable feat. Jamil Honesty & DJ Grazzhoppa
30. Bun B & Statik Selektah – Day In The Life feat. Kota The Friend & Talib Kweli
31. Datkidbravo – Work Party
32. Lordy aka Ankhlejohn – Don’t Walk Near
33. Primo Profit & MichaelAngelo – 250
34. Supreme Cerebral – How We Live (D.Mar Remix)
35. Bun B & Statik Selektah – Big Shit feat. Lukah & UFO Fev
36. Futurewave – Go For Yours
37. Hus Kingpin – Fireplace
38. Jansport J – Duality
Pas de commentaire