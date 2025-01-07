Le meilleur du rap US en 2024, par DJ K-Tana

Chaque semaine, pour ne pas dire chaque jour de l’année passée, DJ K-Tana a arpenté la toile infinie de rap qui se déploie sur le monde anglophone. Son intérêt pour cette musique et ses diverses esthétiques ne s’est pas démenti au gré des dizaines de milliers de morceaux parvenus jusqu’à ses oreilles de janvier à décembre 2024. Parmi cet amas pléthorique de titres, le DJ a tâché d’effectuer une sélection restreinte (une centaine de pistes tout de même !) reflétant ses goûts : 2024, Tape of the Year. Ainsi, pour résumer douze mois de rap, K-Tana fait passer sur ses platines et dans nos enceintes les voix de Boldy James, Mach Hommy, Elaquent, King Kashmere, UFO Fev, le regretté Ka et tant d’autres encore à travers une mixtape orientée boom bap, car même en cherchant à varier les plaisirs, on ne se refait pas totalement !

Tracklisting

01. DJ K-tana TOTY INTRO over Shabaka – « The Wounded Need To Be Replenished »

02. Boldy James & Conductor Williams – « Flying Trapeze Act »

03. Elaquent – « February Summer »

04. 12 Zelep & 9th Uno – « The Winners : Lord Judo »

05. Masta Ace & Marco Polo – « PPE »

06. FloFilz – « Inside Out »

07. The Lord & Chris – « Safety Key » (Feat. Mummz)

08. Roc Marciano – « Higher Self » (Feat. LP & Flee Lord)

09. Skyzoo & The Other Guys – « Give You Anything »

10. Confucius MC & Pitch 92 – « Loneliness In The City »

11. Da Flyy Hooligan & Mr. Slipz – « Mob Deep Helly 2.0 »

12. Enoch – « eyrie » feat. Pro Dillinger & Elzhi

13. Mach-Hommy – « BLK EST »

14. Da Flyy Hooligan & Mr. Slipz – « Nutritional Hood 2.0 »

15. Dirty Harry – « Do What You Love ? »

16. DJ Preservation – « Asiatic Artery »

17. The Stanlee Brothers – « Saba »

18. Elucid – « Ikebana »

19. Conway The Machine – « Give & Give » (Feat. Cool & Dre) (Prod. By Cool & Dre)

20. Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – « No Pun Intended »

21. Bless Picasso – « Soul Perspectives » (Feat. T.F) (Prod. By Evidence)

22. Pro Dillinger – « Last Days »

23. Benny The Butcher – « Trench Baby »

24. Summer – « Summer #24 » (Lofi Lover Mix) feat. Lofi Lover

25. DJ Muggs & Flee Lord – « The Eternal Idol »

26. Da Flyy Hooligan & Farmawest – « 9LB Hammer in Hammersmith » feat. Crimeapple & Sonnymoon

27. Daniel Son & Finn – « Capital Gains » feat. Pro Dillinger

28. Jack Jetson & Illinformed – « Rabbit Island »

29. Freddie Gibbs – « Sade »

30. 38 Spesh – « Had It Coming » feat. Havoc & Lloyd Banks

31. Boldy James & Conductor Williams – « Terms and Conditions »

32. Kid Lexman The World – « Reality Check »

33. King Kashmere & Cuth – « Lord Father »

34. Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh – « Intentional Affairs » (Feat. OT The Real) (Prod. By Daringer)

35. The God Fahim & Nicholas Craven – « Genki Dama »

36. XP The Marxman – « Run With Me »

37. Supreme Cerebral – « Improvished » feat. A.P. Da Overlord

38. Datkidwrotcha – « The Eternal »

39. Helens & Laggan – « Big Ganoush » (Feat. Lee Scott & Cool Calm Pete)

40. Baddnottgood – « White Light »

41. Ka – « Bible, Wine, Body, Blood »

42. MichaelAngelo – « Trials » feat. Elcamino

43. Flee Lord – « Who’s The Love » (Prod. By V Don)

44. Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & The Alchemist – « Wish You Were Here »

45. Blu & Exile – « Soul Provider »

46. Chester Watson & Ill Sugi – « Midnight Stroll »

47. Quelle Chris & Cavalier – « Slightest » feat. Pink Siifu & Denmark Vessey

48. Rome Streetz & Futurewave – « Accurate » (Feat. Curren$y)

49. Mach-Hommy – « Pourquois Pas? »

50. JPEGMAFIA – « LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU – I recovered from this »

51. Blu & Evidence – « Wild Wild West »

52. Freddie Gibbs – « On The Set »

53. Ethio XL – « Vanilla Sky » (Prod. Body Bag Ben)

54. UFO Fev & Red Inf – « Korean In Siberia »

55. Conway The Machine – « Multy « (Feat. Stove God Cooks) (Prod. By Conductor Williams)

56. LesAule Gunn – « LeSalle Station »

57. DJ Muggs & Raz Fresco – « Blow The Spot Up »

58. Gangrene (The Alchemist & Oh No) – « Mad Dog » (feat. Evidence)

59. Daniel Son & Finn – « Femoral »

60. Mavi – « Sidewalk Surfer »

61. Homes & Laggan – « Kaka Tik »

62. The Noir, Your Old Droog & Evidence – « Junior High »

63. Snotty – « Obsession »

64. Ransom, Conway The Machine & V DON – « Shell Fish »

65. The God Fahim & Cookin Soul – « The Way Of The Samurai »

66. Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – « Power Tripping »

67. Gangrene (The Alchemist & Oh No) – « Hood Diagnostic (Bonus Track) »

68. Rome Streetz & Daringer – « Space »

69. XP The Marxman & BodyBagBen – « Science Spokon »

70. Daniel Son & Finn – « Sharing Needles » feat. Mooch

71. Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – « Summer Smoke »

72. The Musalini – « Non Stop » feat. Termanology, UFO Fev & Kel

73. Brando Freeman – « Real Estate » feat. Daniel Son

74. Hus Kingpin – « Megatron »

75. The God Fahim & Nicholas Craven – « If You Don’t Use It You Lose It »

76. Flee Lord – « Snakes In Disguise » (Prod. By DJ Green Lantern)

77. Brozek Morris – « The First Cut Is The Deepest » feat. Niyam

78. Blu & Nottz – « Kuwahakisha (Welcome) » feat. G Kidd

79. Your Old Droog – « Grandmother’s Lessons »

80. Maze Overlay & Wafer Season – « Shadow Moves »

81. Lordy aka Ankhlejohn – « Lord Father »

82. Chris Crack – « Only Take Bathroom Breaks On The Clock » (Prod. By Cutta)

83. Roc Marciano – « Diego Maradona » (Feat. Conway The Machine)

84. JPEGMAFIA – « ether on or of the drugs »

85. Talib Kweli & Madlib – « Wild Beauty » (Feat. Moonbyrd)

86. Benny The Butcher – « BRON » (Prod. By Hit-Boy)

87. Elzhi & CS.EE – « Morning Cup »

88. DJ Green Lantern – « Searchin’ For Nancy Wilson »

89. Ras Fresco & Daniel Son – « W C H M F »

90. Kendall Carter – « Master Sun »

91. Boldy James & Conductor Williams – « All Madden » (feat. Bo Jack)

92. Masta Ace & Marco Polo – « Brooklyn Heights »

93. Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh – « Intentional Affairs » (Alt Version) (Prod. By Daringer)

94. DJ Green Lantern – « Last Night » (Prod. By Khrysis)

95. Blu & Exile – « Four Ways »

96. Westside Gunn – « CAIN TEJADA »

97. Rome Streetz & Futurewave – « Stunna » feat. Boldy James & Double Dee

98. Money Makin’ Rasmus Beats – « Foul Play »

99. Mach-Hommy – « Pour Me Water »

100. Benny The Butcher – « Brando Freeman (Reparation #1) » (Prod. By Conductor Williams)

101. Awon & Phoniks – « Everything » feat. Hex One

102. Bless Picasso – « Trials » feat. T.F

103. Flee Lord – « Snakes In Disguise » (Alt Version) (Prod. By DJ Green Lantern)

104. Talib Kweli & Madlib – « Four Worlds »

105. Benny The Butcher – « Sur Le Pont D’Avignon » (Prod. By Hit-Boy)

106. JPEGMAFIA – « LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU – I recovered from this » (Alt Version)

107. Blu & Evidence – « Wild Wild West » (Alt Version)

108. DJ Green Lantern – « Searchin’ For Nancy Wilson » (Alt Version)