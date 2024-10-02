DJ K-tana – 2024 Underground Hip-Hop (été)

Après une pause estivale, DJ K-tana a repris son digging intensif dans l’underground anglophone. Alors que la rentrée politique en France offre un spectacle au goût amer de déjà-vu, K-tana choisit, quant à lui, la composition de son roster en fonction du talent et de la qualité singulière des protagonistes. Les sensibilités du rap sont bien représentées : on passe de l’obscur au chill, de la côte est à l’Ouest, dans un mix d’équilibriste qui fait honneur à la qualité omniprésente dans les sorties de ces dernières semaines. Les grosses productions de DJ Muggs, côtoient Rome Streetz, Evidence, JPEGMafia ou encore Awon & Phoniks ainsi que les talents anglais Da Flyy Hooligan et Sonnyjim.

Tracklisting :

01. DJ Muggs & Raz Fresco – Blow The Spot Up

02. Spanish Ran – The Sun Don’t Shine feat. UFO Fev, Tree Mason & DJ Ill Digitz

03. 38 Spesh – Speshal Methods feat. Method Man & T-Iar Bee

04. XP The Marxman & BodyBagBen – Science Spoken

05. Tha God Fahim & NicoJP – Cobra Shit

06. Da Flyy Hooligan – Pinrolls 2

07. Your Old Droog – Grandmother’s Lessons

08. Flee Lord – Snakes In Disguise

09. Daniel Son & Futurewave – Symbiote Suit

10. DJ Muggs & Raz Fresco – Blood Money

11. Freeway & Jake One – Keep Winning feat. Black Thought

12. Awon & Phoniks – Duality

13. Bless Picasso – Authenticated

14. Spanish Ran – The Urgency feat. Primo Profit

15. Da Flyy Hooligan – 9LB Hammer In Hammersmith feat. Crimeapple & Sonnyjim

16. DJ Muggs & Raz Fresco – The Eternal Now

17. Boldy James & Conductor Williams – Terms And Conditions

18. 38 Spesh – Had It Coming feat. Havoc & Lloyd Banks

19. Mickey Diamond – 99 Bananas

20. The OG Ninja – Patria All-Stars feat. Estee Nack

21. Substance810 & Clypto – Mind Frame feat. Triune & Sunez Allah

22. Maze Overlay & Bishop – Valley Fever

23. Quelle Chris & Cavalier – Holding On feat. Navy Blue & Denmark Vessey

24. Rome Streetz & Futurewave – Clutchin

25. Awon & Phoniks – Everything feat. Hex One

26. Eligh x ES.CE – Work feat. Tha God Fahim & Guilty Simpson

27. Boldy James & Conductor Williams – Flying Trapeze Act

28. The Musalini – A Million

29. JPEGMAFIA – Either on or off the drugs

30. K.A.A.N. & DJ Hoppa – Stay Blessed

31. Rome Streetz & Futurewave – Stunna feat. Boldy James & Double Dee

32. Tha God Fahim & NicoJP – Your Lane

33. XP The Marxman – Run With The 2orch

34. Flee Lord – Where’s The Love

35. Ka – Bread, Wine, Body, Blood

36. Blu & Evidence – Wish You Were Here

37. Crimeapple & MichaelAngelo – Big Brother

38. Rome Streetz & Futurewave – Accurate feat. Curren$y

39. Blu & Evidence – Wild Wild West

40. Maze Overlay & Bishop – AZLiens

41. JPEGMAFIA – I recovered from this

42. Tha God Fahim & NicoJP – Bags

43. Jamal Gasol & Cedar Law$ – Forever 31