DJ K-tana – 2024 Underground Hip-Hop (été)
Après une pause estivale, DJ K-tana a repris son digging intensif dans l’underground anglophone. Alors que la rentrée politique en France offre un spectacle au goût amer de déjà-vu, K-tana choisit, quant à lui, la composition de son roster en fonction du talent et de la qualité singulière des protagonistes. Les sensibilités du rap sont bien représentées : on passe de l’obscur au chill, de la côte est à l’Ouest, dans un mix d’équilibriste qui fait honneur à la qualité omniprésente dans les sorties de ces dernières semaines. Les grosses productions de DJ Muggs, côtoient Rome Streetz, Evidence, JPEGMafia ou encore Awon & Phoniks ainsi que les talents anglais Da Flyy Hooligan et Sonnyjim.
Tracklisting :
01. DJ Muggs & Raz Fresco – Blow The Spot Up
02. Spanish Ran – The Sun Don’t Shine feat. UFO Fev, Tree Mason & DJ Ill Digitz
03. 38 Spesh – Speshal Methods feat. Method Man & T-Iar Bee
04. XP The Marxman & BodyBagBen – Science Spoken
05. Tha God Fahim & NicoJP – Cobra Shit
06. Da Flyy Hooligan – Pinrolls 2
07. Your Old Droog – Grandmother’s Lessons
08. Flee Lord – Snakes In Disguise
09. Daniel Son & Futurewave – Symbiote Suit
10. DJ Muggs & Raz Fresco – Blood Money
11. Freeway & Jake One – Keep Winning feat. Black Thought
12. Awon & Phoniks – Duality
13. Bless Picasso – Authenticated
14. Spanish Ran – The Urgency feat. Primo Profit
15. Da Flyy Hooligan – 9LB Hammer In Hammersmith feat. Crimeapple & Sonnyjim
16. DJ Muggs & Raz Fresco – The Eternal Now
17. Boldy James & Conductor Williams – Terms And Conditions
18. 38 Spesh – Had It Coming feat. Havoc & Lloyd Banks
19. Mickey Diamond – 99 Bananas
20. The OG Ninja – Patria All-Stars feat. Estee Nack
21. Substance810 & Clypto – Mind Frame feat. Triune & Sunez Allah
22. Maze Overlay & Bishop – Valley Fever
23. Quelle Chris & Cavalier – Holding On feat. Navy Blue & Denmark Vessey
24. Rome Streetz & Futurewave – Clutchin
25. Awon & Phoniks – Everything feat. Hex One
26. Eligh x ES.CE – Work feat. Tha God Fahim & Guilty Simpson
27. Boldy James & Conductor Williams – Flying Trapeze Act
28. The Musalini – A Million
29. JPEGMAFIA – Either on or off the drugs
30. K.A.A.N. & DJ Hoppa – Stay Blessed
31. Rome Streetz & Futurewave – Stunna feat. Boldy James & Double Dee
32. Tha God Fahim & NicoJP – Your Lane
33. XP The Marxman – Run With The 2orch
34. Flee Lord – Where’s The Love
35. Ka – Bread, Wine, Body, Blood
36. Blu & Evidence – Wish You Were Here
37. Crimeapple & MichaelAngelo – Big Brother
38. Rome Streetz & Futurewave – Accurate feat. Curren$y
39. Blu & Evidence – Wild Wild West
40. Maze Overlay & Bishop – AZLiens
41. JPEGMAFIA – I recovered from this
42. Tha God Fahim & NicoJP – Bags
43. Jamal Gasol & Cedar Law$ – Forever 31
