Septembre-octobre 2022 : la sélection de DJ k-tana

Déjà l’avant-dernier rendez-vous de l’année avec DJ k-tana. Découvrons ou redécouvrons durant deux heures ce qui s’est fait de mieux durant les mois de septembre et d’octobre, avec au menu Freddie Gibbs, Your Old Droog, Rome Streetz, Awon et plein d’autres.

Monthly Underground Hip-Hop – September

Tracklisting : 01. Mickey Diamond – Kane x Abel

02. Vic Spencer & August Fanon – Tear Duct Tape

03. Asun Eastwood x Lex Talionis – Ancestry

04. Smoovth & Fredro Starr – 100 Up feat. JD ERA

05. Observe Since 98 – The Red Pill

06. Rome Streetz – Tyson Beckford

07. Ankhlejohn – Still Him

08. Sonnyjim & The Purist – Lemmon 714

09. Al.Divino x Estee Nack – I-Rak

10. Deniro & RoadsArt – The Bad Guy

11. Heem & Elcamino – Brody

12. Ransom & Mayor – Pain Is Glory

13. Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Welcome To Harbor City

14. Rome Streetz – Fashion Rebel

15. Al.Divino x Estee Nack – Pizelle Powder

16. Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man – Looking for Water feat. Boldy James

17. Deniro & RoadsArt – Hand Grenades feat. Hell Razah

18. Memphis Reigns – Permanent Ink feat. TAEHWAN

19. Mickey Diamond – Armchair Pilot feat. Pro Dillinger

20. Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Community Center

21. Ransom & Mayor – Ignorance

22. Vic Spencer & August Fanon – Only Ignorance Wins

23. Onyx – What You Rep

24. Memphis Reigns – Fire In The Sky

25. Deniro & RoadsArt – Escape From NY feat. Bam 88

26. Sonnyjim & The Purist – Barz Simpson feat. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica

27. Cam’ron & A-Trak – This Is My City (Federal Reserve Version)

28. Vic Spencer & August Fanon – Cedric Ceballos’ Weed Stash

Monthly Underground Hip-Hop – October