Septembre-octobre 2022 : la sélection de DJ k-tana
Deux heures pour profiter du meilleur du rap US crasseux d’octobre et de septembre 2022 avec DJ K-tana, de têtes d’affiches à des noms plus obscurs.
Déjà l’avant-dernier rendez-vous de l’année avec DJ k-tana. Découvrons ou redécouvrons durant deux heures ce qui s’est fait de mieux durant les mois de septembre et d’octobre, avec au menu Freddie Gibbs, Your Old Droog, Rome Streetz, Awon et plein d’autres.
Monthly Underground Hip-Hop – September
Tracklisting :
01. Mickey Diamond – Kane x Abel
02. Vic Spencer & August Fanon – Tear Duct Tape
03. Asun Eastwood x Lex Talionis – Ancestry
04. Smoovth & Fredro Starr – 100 Up feat. JD ERA
05. Observe Since 98 – The Red Pill
06. Rome Streetz – Tyson Beckford
07. Ankhlejohn – Still Him
08. Sonnyjim & The Purist – Lemmon 714
09. Al.Divino x Estee Nack – I-Rak
10. Deniro & RoadsArt – The Bad Guy
11. Heem & Elcamino – Brody
12. Ransom & Mayor – Pain Is Glory
13. Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Welcome To Harbor City
14. Rome Streetz – Fashion Rebel
15. Al.Divino x Estee Nack – Pizelle Powder
16. Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man – Looking for Water feat. Boldy James
17. Deniro & RoadsArt – Hand Grenades feat. Hell Razah
18. Memphis Reigns – Permanent Ink feat. TAEHWAN
19. Mickey Diamond – Armchair Pilot feat. Pro Dillinger
20. Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Community Center
21. Ransom & Mayor – Ignorance
22. Vic Spencer & August Fanon – Only Ignorance Wins
23. Onyx – What You Rep
24. Memphis Reigns – Fire In The Sky
25. Deniro & RoadsArt – Escape From NY feat. Bam 88
26. Sonnyjim & The Purist – Barz Simpson feat. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica
27. Cam’ron & A-Trak – This Is My City (Federal Reserve Version)
28. Vic Spencer & August Fanon – Cedric Ceballos’ Weed Stash
Monthly Underground Hip-Hop – October
Tracklisting :
01. Freddie Gibbs – Lobster Omelette feat. Rick Ross
02. Big Kahuna OG & Graymatter – Secret Mexican Family
03. Max Julian – Ransom x Planet Asia – Superior Linen (Epically Royal Regal Remix)
04. Tha God Fahim & Jay Nice – Physical Copies
05. Armani Caesar – Paula Deen feat. Westside Gunn
06. Cormega – Glorious feat. Nas
07. Flee Lord – Da Warm Up
08. Marlowe (L’Orange & Solemn Brigham) – Light Trip
09. BodyBagBen & JR Swiftz – Open Casket feat. NapsNdreds & Supreme Cerebral
10. Flee Lord – Recipes feat. Vic Spencer
11. Max Julian – WateRR – Deep End
12. Reckonize Real – Formula Uno feat. Maze Overlay
13. UFO Fev & Finn – Watch What You Say
14. Stik Figa & Conductor Williams – Mama Was Right Pt. 2
15. Cormega – This Life Of Ours (Prod. By CamondaTrack)
16. Blu – Simonal
17. Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim – Chimay Bleues
18. Red Inf & Crisis – Celebration
19. Westside Gunn – Red Death feat. Benny the Butcher, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, Armani Caesar, Jay Worthy, Conway and Robby Takac
20. Lord Apex & El Lif Beatz – Ronaldinho
21. DJ Muggs & Crimeapple – Lucas Y Mónica
22. Smoke DZA – Top of the Morning feat. Ransom
23. Awon & Soul.Dope.95 – Pastor Troy
24. Elcamino – Bloody Hearse feat. Trav
25. Jay Nice & Machacha – Scent Of Dope feat. Big Cheeko
26. Smoke DZA – Wish Upon a Star feat. Curren$y
27. Awon & Soul.Dope.95 – Infinite Wisdom feat. Napoleon Da Legend
28. Niko Is & Juni Ali – Confidants feat. A-F-R-O
29. Your Old Droog – Francis Ford Coppola
30. Blu – Bacc N Blacc
31. Reckonize Real – Keep It P feat. The Musalini, Izzy Hott & Rasheed Chappell
32. Tha God Fahim & Jay Nice – Heavy N Da Trunk
33. Flee Lord – Fake Thugs feat. Bangdana Red & Official Tee
34. Red Inf & Crisis – Time2win feat. UFO Fev
35. Ill Conscious & Mute Won – Freestyle
36. Red Inf & Crisis – Fully Automatic
37. Reckonize Real – Street Tales feat. Rasheed Chappell, Napoleon Da Legend & Aida
38. El Gant – Leave It Alone
39. Awon & Soul.Dope.95 – Thrones For Sale
40. Cookin Soul – 5pack For James
41. Blu – Team Natural
Pas de commentaire