Mai-juin 2022 : La sélection de DJ k-tana

Continuons de décortiquer l’année 2022 en temps réel, avec le troisième épisode des mixes de DJ K-tana, portant sur la période mai-juin. Une nouvelle fois, la diversité est mise à l’honneur : les pointures du milieu comme Conway, Action Bronson ou Benny the Butcher rencontrent le producteur et turntablist serbe Raid, le Canadien Nicholas Craven ou l’un des protégés de Fat Beats Records, BodybagBen. Et comme toujours, de glorieux anciens viennent donner des nouvelles : cette fois c’est au tour de D-Styles, DJ Rhettmatic (qui accompagnent XP The Marksman de leurs cuts acérés) ou même Akhenaton (!) de venir faire coucou.

Partie 1 : juin

Tracklisting : 01. 2 Eleven & T.F – Blackout feat. Conway

02. XP The Marxman, Rhettmatic & D-Styles – Lil Mijos

03. Agallah – Loaded On ‘Em

04. Bizarre – 25 feat. Nems & Young Zee

05. Manics x Dylantheinfamous – Uno

06. Sean Rose – Flower Child Flow

07. Raid – 08 New Day

08. Rick Hyde – Like This Feat. Benny The Butcher, Loveboat Luciano & Jonezy

09. BodyBagBen – Hiroshima

10. Elcamino – Envy Feat. King Ralph

11. 2 Eleven & T.F – War Games

12. BodyBagBen – Till The Casket Drops

13. Conway & Big Ghost Ltd – Y.B.C.M.

14. Hus Kingpin – Price Of Love

15. XP The Marxman, Rhettmatic & D-Styles – Trunk

16. Your Old Droog – Nightmares And Dreams

17. Hus Kingpin – Milliseconds

18. Bishop Nehru – Sun Showers

19. The Meridians – Long Face

20. Jon Rogers – Fly Pelican, Fly

21. Starvin B x DustVibes – Night Snacks

22. Rome Streetz x Royalz – Empire State Haze

23. Agallah – Talk To Me Nice

24. XP The Marxman, Rhettmatic & D-Styles – Old To New

25. Rico James – Nonchalant Feat. Muja Messiah, Bobby J From Rockaway & DJ Myth

26. Hus Kingpin – International Playboys Feat. Musalini

27. Sean Rose – Passport Music 2

28. Warped Mind Art Association – Listen Lyte

29. Starvin B x DustVibes – Checks & Balances

30. Destruct – Till The Smoke Clears feat. Medusa

31. Hus Kingpin – Gonna Be

32. Undagawds – 50 Cent

33. Primo Profit & MichaelAngelo – Sauce

34. Conway & Big Ghost Ltd – Salutations

35. Pan Amsterdam & Damu The Fudgemunk – Mogwai

36. Primo Profit & MichaelAngelo – Guaro On The Rocks

37. Clbrks & Vagrant real estate – The iceberg theory feat. Renelle 893

Partie 2 : mai