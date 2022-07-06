Mai-juin 2022 : La sélection de DJ k-tana
Continuons de décortiquer l’année 2022 en temps réel, avec le troisième épisode des mixes de DJ K-tana, portant sur la période mai-juin. Une nouvelle fois, la diversité est mise à l’honneur : les pointures du milieu comme Conway, Action Bronson ou Benny the Butcher rencontrent le producteur et turntablist serbe Raid, le Canadien Nicholas Craven ou l’un des protégés de Fat Beats Records, BodybagBen. Et comme toujours, de glorieux anciens viennent donner des nouvelles : cette fois c’est au tour de D-Styles, DJ Rhettmatic (qui accompagnent XP The Marksman de leurs cuts acérés) ou même Akhenaton (!) de venir faire coucou.
Partie 1 : juin
Tracklisting :
01. 2 Eleven & T.F – Blackout feat. Conway
02. XP The Marxman, Rhettmatic & D-Styles – Lil Mijos
03. Agallah – Loaded On ‘Em
04. Bizarre – 25 feat. Nems & Young Zee
05. Manics x Dylantheinfamous – Uno
06. Sean Rose – Flower Child Flow
07. Raid – 08 New Day
08. Rick Hyde – Like This Feat. Benny The Butcher, Loveboat Luciano & Jonezy
09. BodyBagBen – Hiroshima
10. Elcamino – Envy Feat. King Ralph
11. 2 Eleven & T.F – War Games
12. BodyBagBen – Till The Casket Drops
13. Conway & Big Ghost Ltd – Y.B.C.M.
14. Hus Kingpin – Price Of Love
15. XP The Marxman, Rhettmatic & D-Styles – Trunk
16. Your Old Droog – Nightmares And Dreams
17. Hus Kingpin – Milliseconds
18. Bishop Nehru – Sun Showers
19. The Meridians – Long Face
20. Jon Rogers – Fly Pelican, Fly
21. Starvin B x DustVibes – Night Snacks
22. Rome Streetz x Royalz – Empire State Haze
23. Agallah – Talk To Me Nice
24. XP The Marxman, Rhettmatic & D-Styles – Old To New
25. Rico James – Nonchalant Feat. Muja Messiah, Bobby J From Rockaway & DJ Myth
26. Hus Kingpin – International Playboys Feat. Musalini
27. Sean Rose – Passport Music 2
28. Warped Mind Art Association – Listen Lyte
29. Starvin B x DustVibes – Checks & Balances
30. Destruct – Till The Smoke Clears feat. Medusa
31. Hus Kingpin – Gonna Be
32. Undagawds – 50 Cent
33. Primo Profit & MichaelAngelo – Sauce
34. Conway & Big Ghost Ltd – Salutations
35. Pan Amsterdam & Damu The Fudgemunk – Mogwai
36. Primo Profit & MichaelAngelo – Guaro On The Rocks
37. Clbrks & Vagrant real estate – The iceberg theory feat. Renelle 893
Partie 2 : mai
Tracklisting :
01. Action Bronson – Storm Of The Century Feat. Yung Mehico
02. Flee Lord & Mephux – Go Mode Feat. Phonk P & G4 Jag
03. Mach-Hommy – Trigonometry feat. JuJu Gotti
04. The Soul Surfers – Outer Space Jazz
05. Maic Da Great – Da Forces
06. Sleep Sinatra x KNGKVMI – Prisms feat. Deom
07. Jay Nice, Comma Uno & Emme The 3rd – We Made Sure feat. Big Cheeko
08. Armand Hammer – Venn Diagrams
09. Gas Lab – Ancestors
10. The Doppelgangaz – The Groggy Pack
11. Tha God Fahim x Nicholas Craven – World Upside Down
12. Method Man & Rj Payne – Butterfly Effect Feat. RJ Payne
13. Shitao – St. Petersburg Streets
14. Quelle Chris – The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red Feat. MoRuf & Pink Siifu)
15. Prop Dylan – D.R.E.A.M ON
16. Czarface – Damien’s Dinner Time
17. The Doppelgangaz – Here We Go
18. 7xvethegenius – Affluence feat. Lil’ Sos
19. Rob Gonzales & DJ Proof – Up At Night
20. Marco Polo – Scat Hard
21. Rob Gonzales & DJ Proof – Mean Somethin’
22. Marco Polo – Tito 2016
23. Ghettosocks x DK – All In feat. O.C. & Moka Only
24. Elcamino – Better Than Love Feat. Curren$y
25. Wais P & Pete Twist – 3 Man Weave feat. Planet Asia & The Musalini
26. Action Bronson – Estaciones Feat. Hologram
27. Akhenaton & Nicholas Craven – Vaxxmerda
28. Ankhlejohn – Needles Flannel
29. Flee Lord & Mephux – Paying Homage Feat. Cormega
30. MC Eiht – That Life
31. DethWzrd – Nikolai feat. Crimeapple
32. OT The Real & Statik Selektah – Came Up Fast
33. Gas Lab – Keen
Pas de commentaire