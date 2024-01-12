Le meilleur du rap US en 2023, par DJ k-tana
DJ k-tana nous a accompagnés toute l’année 2023 avec ses mixtapes présentant le meilleur du rap underground US. Forcément, il fallait un bilan définitif de ces plus de 30 000 morceaux écoutés : c’est chose faite avec 2023 Tape of the Year. En deux heures et 86 titres, le DJ toulousain nous donne sa vision de la riche année qui s’est écoulée.
2023 Tape of the Year
Tracklisting :
1. K-tana – INTRO TOTY 2023 – 30000+ Tracks listened edition
2. Westsidegunn – Kitchen Lights feat. Stove God Cooks
3. Big Sproxx – True Romance feat. MC Eiht
4. Apollo Brown & Planet Asia – Pe as & Onions
5. Jay Nice – First Thoughts
6. ??? aka The Hidden Character & Grubby Pawz – Boutabag
7. OT The Real & AraabMUZIK – Blood Stains feat. Rome Streetz
8. Heem – Tear Of Blood
9. Tha God Fahim x Mike Shabb – Cash over convo
10. Agallah – Double it Twice X Moonrock Issue
11. Degiheugi – Un jour comme un autre (Moderator Remix)
12. Asun Eastwood – Toast Tito’s Vodka
13. Che Noir & Big Ghost Ltd – Sleep Paralysis feat. Flee Lord & D-Styles
14. Al-Doe & Spanish Ran – Still Hope
15. Rigz – Masterpiece
16. Elaquent – IYKYK feat. Ivan Ave
17. Napoleon Da Legend & Clypto – Marcus Allen
18. Sonnyjim & Lee Scott – Tommy Lee Scott feat. Crimeapple & D-Styles
19. Eto & Futurewave – Bullets & Pills
20. Snowgoons – Modern Apocalypse feat. Napoleon Da Legend & Jn’Ration
21. MC Eiht – Client
22. Crisis – Warning
23. Daniel Son & Wino Willy – Tony Clifton
24. The Opioid Era x Nottz Raw – K
25. J Flash – D.O.A feat. RJ Payne
26. 38 Spesh – Outside feat. Flee Lord
27. Pro Dillinger & Machacha – Good Weather feat. Ells Presley
28. Chino XL & Stu Bangas – Murder Rhyme Kill feat. Vinnie Paz
29. The Musalini & 9th Wonder – In my Lifetime
30. Mickey Diamond & Camoflauge Monk – Anything to Get the Doe
31. Lloyd Banks – You Shouldn’t Be Here
32. Kama Kamakazi – Concrete feat. Big Twins & Eto
33. Swank & 9th Wonder – Fatherless
34. 38 Spesh & Conway The Machine – We Outside feat. Pharoahe Monch & Che Noir
35. Cortez x Crisis – Brick by Brick feat. Eto
36. Oddisee – The Start of Something
37. Elcamino & King Ralph – Love Me or Hate Me
38. Jay Royale – Civillian Phones
39. Boldy James x ChanHays – Strange Days
40. Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – Szechuan Capital feat. Action Bronson
41. Larry June & The Alchemist – Left No Evidence feat. Evidence
42. Foule Monk – K(no)w Better feat. Defcee
43. Bub Styles – Spigarello
44. Daniel Son & Wino Willy – Mama Roux
45. Jay Nice – God’s In Supreme feat. Ru$h
46. The Final Boss aka Mr. Mumblz -Snake Eyes feat. Daniel Son
47. XP The Marxman – The Bird Watcher
48. El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Miracle
49. Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – How?
50. XP The Marxman – Birria Pizza feat. Bub Styles & William Bostick
51. Apollo Brown & Planet Asia – Bird Food
52. Hus Kingpin – Paradise Lost
53. Tha God Fahim & Camoflauge Monk – Lone warrior
54. Indigo Phoenyx – Paper Trail feat. King Kvmal
55. Conway The Machine – Stab out feat. Ramson
56. OT The Real & AraabMUZIK – Ice Baby
57. Black Milk – Is it just me?
58. Al-Doe & Spanish Ran – FJ560 Interlude
59. DJ Cam – Be There
60. OT The Real & AraabMUZIK – Just Different feat. Conway The Machine
61. UFO Fev & Spanish Ran – Big Locks
62. Paul Wall & Termanology – Start Finish Repeat feat. Nems
63. Crimeapple – Kintsugi
64. Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon – Angela Bassett feat. Denzel Davon
65. Chris Crack – Elon Was Sent to Destroy Twitter
66. Ty Farris – The Twilight Zone feat. Flames Dot Malik
67. XP the Marxman – Delgado Meets The Big Mijo feat. Flee Lord & Rhettmatic
68. DJ Muggs – Street Made feat. Scarface & Freddie Gibbs
69. Tha God Fahim & Camoflauge Monk – While You Hear
70. Che Noir & Big Ghost Ltd – Brilliance feat. Skyzoo & D-Styles
71. Eto & Futurewave – City Broken feat. Warlord Iron Sheikh
72. Domo Genesis – All Alone
73. DJ Muggs – Metropolis feat. Method Man & Slick Rick
74. Mickey Diamond & Sadhugold – When a stranger calls
75. Tha God Fahim – Food for Thought feat. Your Old Droog
76. Onyx – Crack Ruined Everything
77. Recognize Ali – Zig Zag Zig
78. Jay Royale – Slot Time feat. Saigon
79. Halfcut & Reks – Reign Supreme feat. Termanology
80. Kama Kamakazi – Real Talk feat. Pro Dillinger, Planet Asia & T.F
81. Flee Lord & Crisis – Let Me Get Mines
82. Rob Gonzales x DJ Proof – The Wind
83. Alcynoos, Parental & Loop.Holes – Grand Scheme feat. Ill Conscious, Kid Abstrakt & Debonair P
84. Logic – Village Sum
85. Tree – I Usually Say How I Feel
86. Beneficence & Jazz Spastiks – Do This, Do That feat. Awon
