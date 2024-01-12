Le meilleur du rap US en 2023, par DJ k-tana

DJ k-tana nous a accompagnés toute l’année 2023 avec ses mixtapes présentant le meilleur du rap underground US. Forcément, il fallait un bilan définitif de ces plus de 30 000 morceaux écoutés : c’est chose faite avec 2023 Tape of the Year. En deux heures et 86 titres, le DJ toulousain nous donne sa vision de la riche année qui s’est écoulée.

2023 Tape of the Year

Tracklisting :

1. K-tana – INTRO TOTY 2023 – 30000+ Tracks listened edition

2. Westsidegunn – Kitchen Lights feat. Stove God Cooks

3. Big Sproxx – True Romance feat. MC Eiht

4. Apollo Brown & Planet Asia – Pe as & Onions

5. Jay Nice – First Thoughts

6. ??? aka The Hidden Character & Grubby Pawz – Boutabag

7. OT The Real & AraabMUZIK – Blood Stains feat. Rome Streetz

8. Heem – Tear Of Blood

9. Tha God Fahim x Mike Shabb – Cash over convo

10. Agallah – Double it Twice X Moonrock Issue

11. Degiheugi – Un jour comme un autre (Moderator Remix)

12. Asun Eastwood – Toast Tito’s Vodka

13. Che Noir & Big Ghost Ltd – Sleep Paralysis feat. Flee Lord & D-Styles

14. Al-Doe & Spanish Ran – Still Hope

15. Rigz – Masterpiece

16. Elaquent – IYKYK feat. Ivan Ave

17. Napoleon Da Legend & Clypto – Marcus Allen

18. Sonnyjim & Lee Scott – Tommy Lee Scott feat. Crimeapple & D-Styles

19. Eto & Futurewave – Bullets & Pills

20. Snowgoons – Modern Apocalypse feat. Napoleon Da Legend & Jn’Ration

21. MC Eiht – Client

22. Crisis – Warning

23. Daniel Son & Wino Willy – Tony Clifton

24. The Opioid Era x Nottz Raw – K

25. J Flash – D.O.A feat. RJ Payne

26. 38 Spesh – Outside feat. Flee Lord

27. Pro Dillinger & Machacha – Good Weather feat. Ells Presley

28. Chino XL & Stu Bangas – Murder Rhyme Kill feat. Vinnie Paz

29. The Musalini & 9th Wonder – In my Lifetime

30. Mickey Diamond & Camoflauge Monk – Anything to Get the Doe

31. Lloyd Banks – You Shouldn’t Be Here

32. Kama Kamakazi – Concrete feat. Big Twins & Eto

33. Swank & 9th Wonder – Fatherless

34. 38 Spesh & Conway The Machine – We Outside feat. Pharoahe Monch & Che Noir

35. Cortez x Crisis – Brick by Brick feat. Eto

36. Oddisee – The Start of Something

37. Elcamino & King Ralph – Love Me or Hate Me

38. Jay Royale – Civillian Phones

39. Boldy James x ChanHays – Strange Days

40. Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – Szechuan Capital feat. Action Bronson

41. Larry June & The Alchemist – Left No Evidence feat. Evidence

42. Foule Monk – K(no)w Better feat. Defcee

43. Bub Styles – Spigarello

44. Daniel Son & Wino Willy – Mama Roux

45. Jay Nice – God’s In Supreme feat. Ru$h

46. The Final Boss aka Mr. Mumblz -Snake Eyes feat. Daniel Son

47. XP The Marxman – The Bird Watcher

48. El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Miracle

49. Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – How?

50. XP The Marxman – Birria Pizza feat. Bub Styles & William Bostick

51. Apollo Brown & Planet Asia – Bird Food

52. Hus Kingpin – Paradise Lost

53. Tha God Fahim & Camoflauge Monk – Lone warrior

54. Indigo Phoenyx – Paper Trail feat. King Kvmal

55. Conway The Machine – Stab out feat. Ramson

56. OT The Real & AraabMUZIK – Ice Baby

57. Black Milk – Is it just me?

58. Al-Doe & Spanish Ran – FJ560 Interlude

59. DJ Cam – Be There

60. OT The Real & AraabMUZIK – Just Different feat. Conway The Machine

61. UFO Fev & Spanish Ran – Big Locks

62. Paul Wall & Termanology – Start Finish Repeat feat. Nems

63. Crimeapple – Kintsugi

64. Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon – Angela Bassett feat. Denzel Davon

65. Chris Crack – Elon Was Sent to Destroy Twitter

66. Ty Farris – The Twilight Zone feat. Flames Dot Malik

67. XP the Marxman – Delgado Meets The Big Mijo feat. Flee Lord & Rhettmatic

68. DJ Muggs – Street Made feat. Scarface & Freddie Gibbs

69. Tha God Fahim & Camoflauge Monk – While You Hear

70. Che Noir & Big Ghost Ltd – Brilliance feat. Skyzoo & D-Styles

71. Eto & Futurewave – City Broken feat. Warlord Iron Sheikh

72. Domo Genesis – All Alone

73. DJ Muggs – Metropolis feat. Method Man & Slick Rick

74. Mickey Diamond & Sadhugold – When a stranger calls

75. Tha God Fahim – Food for Thought feat. Your Old Droog

76. Onyx – Crack Ruined Everything

77. Recognize Ali – Zig Zag Zig

78. Jay Royale – Slot Time feat. Saigon

79. Halfcut & Reks – Reign Supreme feat. Termanology

80. Kama Kamakazi – Real Talk feat. Pro Dillinger, Planet Asia & T.F

81. Flee Lord & Crisis – Let Me Get Mines

82. Rob Gonzales x DJ Proof – The Wind

83. Alcynoos, Parental & Loop.Holes – Grand Scheme feat. Ill Conscious, Kid Abstrakt & Debonair P

84. Logic – Village Sum

85. Tree – I Usually Say How I Feel

86. Beneficence & Jazz Spastiks – Do This, Do That feat. Awon