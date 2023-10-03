DJ K-tana – Mi 2023 Underground Hip Hop #6
Pas de place pour le farniente : dans ce nouveaux mix, DJ K-tana gratte des couches d’asphalte et sélectionne le meilleur des sorties estivales, pour nous faire découvrir des nouveautés entre sonorités chaudes, beats ciselés et ambiances ombragées. De Napoleon Da Legend à 9Th Wonder & The Musalini en passant par Statik Selektah et Boldy James, cette édition est un immanquable de la série « Monthly Underground Hip-Hop », condensé de beats entre puissance et finesse et de lyrics qualitatifs.
2023 Underground Hip Hop #6 (summer)
Tracklisting :
01. K-tana – Intro
02. Fly Anakin – Things Change feat. Demae
03. Asun Eastwood – I Promise
04. Stig Of The Dump & Ramson Badbonez – Sample Gawds
05. Stik Figa & The Expert – Yah’s Shorthand
06. The Opioid Era x Nottz Raw – C
07. T H R O N E – Gothams Fall, Villainy Rises II feat. Willyynova, Tec & Kzoba
08. Napoleon Da Legend & Clypto – Marcus Allen
09. Primo Profit – You Don’t Love Me feat. Crimeapple
10. Lord Juco & Finn – Exacto (Feat. HWY 38)
11. Waterr & Spanish Ran – Wear The Crown
12. Chris Crack – Elon Was Sent To Destroy Twitter
13. Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon – Angela Bassett (Feat. Denzel Davon) (Prod. By Dirty Art Club)
14. 7xvethegenius & DJ Green Lantern – Neck Protected (feat. Rome Streetz & Che Noir)
15. Asun Eastwood – Saltfish Fritters feat. Lord Fury
16. Mickey Diamond & Sadhugold – When A Stranger Calls
17. The Opioid Era x Nottz Raw – B
18. Jay Royale – Civillian Phones
19. Chef Mike – Hal The Cop Don’t Know Shit
20. Jay Royale – Slot Time feat. Saigon
21. Statik Selektah – One 4 Ages (Feat. Tha God Fahim)
22. Black Milk – Fews & Trues (Feat. Karriem Riggins)
23. Capriisun – Swarm
24. Beedie & Billy Hoyle – Train Of Thought
25. King Kashmere & Alecs DeLarge – Blue
26. Boldy James x ChanHays – Strange Days
27. Willyynova – And I Will Turn My Hand
28. Imported Goodz – Sin Verguenza feat. Estee Nack & Al.Divino
29. Lord Juco & Finn – Stockholm Syndrome (Feat. Ty Da Dale)
30. Maze Overlay – Throw Aways feat. Mark 4ord & Snotty
31. Sayzee – Yugoslavia
32. The Opioid Era x Nottz Raw – K
33. Speaker Bullies (Supastition & Praise) – Hired Guns (Feat. MidaZ The BEAST)
34. Conway The Machine, D Smoke, 7xvethegenius & Bangladesh – Andre 3
35. AJ Snow & Jansport J – All Attraction, No Chasin’
36. Chino XL & Stu Bangas – Murder Rhyme Kill (Feat. Vinnie Paz)
37. Big Sproxx – Sexy Ways feat. Clubber Laing
38. Skip The Kid – Dreamz R Real feat. Estee Nack
39. Statik Selektah – Life & Times (Feat. Joey Bada$$)
40. The Musalini & 9th Wonder – In My Lifetime
