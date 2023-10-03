DJ K-tana – Mi 2023 Underground Hip Hop #6

Pas de place pour le farniente : dans ce nouveaux mix, DJ K-tana gratte des couches d’asphalte et sélectionne le meilleur des sorties estivales, pour nous faire découvrir des nouveautés entre sonorités chaudes, beats ciselés et ambiances ombragées. De Napoleon Da Legend à 9Th Wonder & The Musalini en passant par Statik Selektah et Boldy James, cette édition est un immanquable de la série « Monthly Underground Hip-Hop », condensé de beats entre puissance et finesse et de lyrics qualitatifs.

Tracklisting :

01. K-tana – Intro

02. Fly Anakin – Things Change feat. Demae

03. Asun Eastwood – I Promise

04. Stig Of The Dump & Ramson Badbonez – Sample Gawds

05. Stik Figa & The Expert – Yah’s Shorthand

06. The Opioid Era x Nottz Raw – C

07. T H R O N E – Gothams Fall, Villainy Rises II feat. Willyynova, Tec & Kzoba

08. Napoleon Da Legend & Clypto – Marcus Allen

09. Primo Profit – You Don’t Love Me feat. Crimeapple

10. Lord Juco & Finn – Exacto (Feat. HWY 38)

11. Waterr & Spanish Ran – Wear The Crown

12. Chris Crack – Elon Was Sent To Destroy Twitter

13. Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon – Angela Bassett (Feat. Denzel Davon) (Prod. By Dirty Art Club)

14. 7xvethegenius & DJ Green Lantern – Neck Protected (feat. Rome Streetz & Che Noir)

15. Asun Eastwood – Saltfish Fritters feat. Lord Fury

16. Mickey Diamond & Sadhugold – When A Stranger Calls

17. The Opioid Era x Nottz Raw – B

18. Jay Royale – Civillian Phones

19. Chef Mike – Hal The Cop Don’t Know Shit

20. Jay Royale – Slot Time feat. Saigon

21. Statik Selektah – One 4 Ages (Feat. Tha God Fahim)

22. Black Milk – Fews & Trues (Feat. Karriem Riggins)

23. Capriisun – Swarm

24. Beedie & Billy Hoyle – Train Of Thought

25. King Kashmere & Alecs DeLarge – Blue

26. Boldy James x ChanHays – Strange Days

27. Willyynova – And I Will Turn My Hand

28. Imported Goodz – Sin Verguenza feat. Estee Nack & Al.Divino

29. Lord Juco & Finn – Stockholm Syndrome (Feat. Ty Da Dale)

30. Maze Overlay – Throw Aways feat. Mark 4ord & Snotty

31. Sayzee – Yugoslavia

32. The Opioid Era x Nottz Raw – K

33. Speaker Bullies (Supastition & Praise) – Hired Guns (Feat. MidaZ The BEAST)

34. Conway The Machine, D Smoke, 7xvethegenius & Bangladesh – Andre 3

35. AJ Snow & Jansport J – All Attraction, No Chasin’

36. Chino XL & Stu Bangas – Murder Rhyme Kill (Feat. Vinnie Paz)

37. Big Sproxx – Sexy Ways feat. Clubber Laing

38. Skip The Kid – Dreamz R Real feat. Estee Nack

39. Statik Selektah – Life & Times (Feat. Joey Bada$$)

40. The Musalini & 9th Wonder – In My Lifetime