Le meilleur du rap US en 2025, par DJ K-Tana
D’une durée de 2h30, ce mix est le reflet d’une année sombre vue par DJ K-Tana, qui a sélectionné près de 150 morceaux pour l’occasion.
La quête de représentativité des mixtapes de DJ K-Tana flirte avec une recherche d’exhaustivité, dont il sait qu’elle est impossible. Mais, comme toutes les contributrices et tous les contributeurs de ces colonnes, le Toulousain a ses obsessions et pour livrer un mix de 2h30 tel que celui qu’il présente visant à revenir sur l’année écoulée, K-Tana écoute près de 30 000 morceaux. Parmi eux, certains sont des évidences mais ils ne constituent pas la majorité du contingent. D’interrogations en sacrifices, la liste s’écourte au fil des jours de réflexion puis des heures de travail. D’abord « réduit » à 1500 pistes, le best-of de l’année 2025 de K-Tana se voit ramené progressivement à dix fois moins. Quasiment 150 morceaux constituent effectivement cette Tape Of The Year 2025, d’une durée de 2 heures et demi. On jugera que c’est beaucoup, et pourtant, ce n’est qu’une infime parcelle de ce que le rap américain a offert durant douze mois. Évidemment, une large partie des noms figurant au tracklisting est habituée des mixes de K-Tana, certains figurant même sur toutes les sélections qu’il a faites pendant l’année. Une année définitivement sombre, comme le suggère cette tape. On y entend de nombreuses productions de Futurewave et de The Alchemist ; Elcamino, Maze Overlay, Dave East ou encore 38 Spesh figurent en bonne place côté rap, mais on y croise aussi DJ Muggs, Planet Asia, Westisde Gunn, UFO Fev, Curren$y et pléthore d’autres artistes encore.
Dj K-Tana – 2025 Underground Hip-Hop (Tape of the year)
Tracklisting
- K-tana x Mahmoud Darwish [2025] MUHH Intro « Il ne se retourne pas »
- Boldy James & V Don Lemon – « Head Light »
- Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – « Old Lungs » feat. Daniel Son
- Apollo Brown – « Inconceivable »
- Maze Overlay – « Age Gracefully » (prod. by Arza)
- Futurewave – « Honourable Activities » feat. Eto & Pro Dillinger
- Termanology & Bronze Nazareth – « Do You Remember ? » feat. Superstah Snuk
- Rufus Sims & III – « City Fah » feat. The Lil People
- Top Hooter – « Cause And Effect » (prod. by MichaelAngelo)
- Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – « Munyon Canyon »
- Rufus Sims & III – « City Move » feat. Daniel Son & Jae Haze
- Tha God Fahim x Nicholas Craven – « Dark Dojo »
- Top Hooter – « Shapeshifter » (prod. by 16 Bit Spit)
- Westside Gunn – « Prick » feat. Brother Tom Sos (prod. by Den)
- Planet Asia – « The Golden Recipe »
- Maze Overlay – « A Dedication »
- Daniel Son & Futurewave – « 1973 « feat. Raspy
- Elcamino – « We Shall Overcome » feat. 38 Spesh
- Napoleon Da Legend & JR Swiftz – « My Truth » feat. Reks
- Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – « Scarface »
- UFO Fev x BodyBagBen – « 4 My Young Boys » feat. Vel Nine
- Benny The Butcher – « Summer ’25 » (Prod. By Harlem Zone & Nyc)
- Che Noir – « Where You Go »
- Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – « Cordon Bleu » feat. David Wesson
- Maze Overlay – « Riot In Peace » feat. Tay Da Crown
- Smif-N-Wessun – « Medina » feat. Pharoahe Monch
- Lloyd Banks – « Despite My Mistakes » feat. Styles P
- Fashawn & Marc Spano – « Ashtrays & Angels » feat. Ras Kass
- Jansport J – « 96 Rose Bowl »
- ScienZe & NappyHIGH – « Capt. Kirk » feat. Benny The Butcher & El
- Che Noir & The Other Guys – « Incense Burning » feat. Jack Davey
- RJ Payne – « PTSD »
- Cookin Soul – « Escape From Marseilles »
- Snotty & Goodphella – « Nobody’s Safe »
- Lord Finesse – « Electric Montage » (Get Right Instrumental)
- Onyx – « Stray Shots »
- Nems – « Light The Room » (Prod. By Cartune Beatz)
- Doza The Drum Dealer – « Lepers » feat. Casket D. & Aïda
- The Musalini & Khrysis – « Hit That »
- Westside Gunn – « Amira Kitchen » feat. Brother Tom Sos
- Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – « Ensalada » feat. Anderson .Paak
- Flee Lord/eto – « RA3 Intro » (Prod. By Chrissianity)
- Lord Juco & The Standouts – « Slumlord »
- Elcamino – « So Long »
- Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – « Covered In Dirt » feat. Vic Spencer
- Mobb Deep – « Score Points » (prod. by The Alchemist)
- DJ Muggs – « Ghosts Of Fox Hill »
- Boldy James & V Don – « Smacking Foreigns »
- Jay Electronica – « Letter To Mars »
- Planet Asia & DJ Scratch – « Ghetto Gospel » feat. Rome Streetz & Rig
- Conway The Machine- « MARSEILLE » feat. Westside Gunn
- Ransom – « Santoro Live »
- Ayoo Bigz – « 1# Spot »
- Blockhead – « We All Chillin’ And Shit »
- Apollo Brown & Ty Farris – « Young Rebels »
- BhramaBull – « Miss Me » feat. Rick Hyde & J-Haze
- Ferris Blusa x Observe – « Since 98 Since I Saw You »
- Apollo Brown – « Actuality »
- Curren$y x Killer Mike – « Kush Clouds » (Remix)
- Flu – « 6 Shots » (Feat. SmooVth)
- Conway The Machine – « Never Sleep » (Prod. By Apollo Brown)
- OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Grease » feat. Dave East
- Futurewave – « Sage Or Gunsmoke » feat. Rome Streetz & …
- Brother Ali – « Earthquakes »
- Supreme Cerebral – « Cashmere » feat. Hus Kingpin
- Nems – « Go Fat Boy » (Prod. By Cartune Beatz)
- T.F. & Khrysis – « Runnin In Place »
- Boldy James & Real Bad Man – « Conversational Pieces »
- Lloyd Banks – « What’s Your Purpose » (Prod. By Tha Jerm)
- V Don / BSF / Elcamino / Sule – « Know Me » feat. Elcamino & Sule
- Che Noir & The Other Guys – « Ego Trips » feat. DJ Eveready
- Curci & Mike Summers – « Underwater » feat. K.A.A.N. & Brianna Ha…
- Da Flyy Hooligan – « Right & Exact » (Prod. By Agor)
- Huey Briss – « Everything & Nothing »
- ILL Tone Beats – « 36 Ounces And A Mercedes »
- Da Flyy Hooligan – « Hip Roll » feat. Nab
- Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven – « The Intent Of Vengeance »
- Earl Sweatshirt – « exhaust »
- Doctor Bionic – « Divine Reality »
- Homeboy Sandman & GUIDANCE – « Use It Or Lose It »
- Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – « Generation »
- KRS-One – « 50 More Years of Hip Hop »
- Substance810 & Josiah The Gift – « Take Your Shine » (Prod. By JR Swiftz)
- Fly Anakin – « The Times » (prod. by Mono En Stereo)
- Flames Dot Malik & Elcamino – « Fake Love » (Prod. By ILL Tone Beats)
- Che Noir & Superior – « Revelation »
- Asun Eastwood, Lord Juco & Jesse Greer – « Dogs 2 Fire »
- Lord OLO & Televangel – « The Side » feat. Jaxsaun
- Nacho Picasso, Milc & Televangel – « Streaming »
- Lord OLO & Televangel – « Lordra’s Fantasy »
- Boldy James & Rome Streetz – « Only One »
- Snotty & Goodphella – « Give It My All »
- Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – » Road 2 Riches »
- Daniel Son & Futurewave – « Crushed Stones »
- Westside Gunn – « Adam Page » feat. Stove God Cooks
- DJ Moya & Daniel Son – « Lions Den »
- Willie The Kid & Real Bad Man – « And It’s Like That » feat. Sonnyjim
- The Musalini & DJ Skizz – « No Lettin Up » feat. Silent Snipers
- Conway The Machine – « Attached » feat. KNDRX & Lady London
- Lukah & Statik Selektah – « Shredded Speach » feat. Bun B
- OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Doin’ Bad »
- Obijuan – « Miso » (prod. by DJ Muggs)
- Daniel Son & Futurewave – « French River »
- Open Mike Eagle – « Woke Up Knowing Everything »
- OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Streets Alone »
- Recognize Ali & Anu EL – « Word Is Bond »
- A-F-R-O & Stu Bangas – « Glistening »
- Dave East & Ransom – « Fairwells » (Prod. By Prophecy)
- Jamal Gasol & Flu – « Another Day, Another Body »
- Maze Overlay – « Man Of Mystery » (prod. by Fumes The Thre)
- Vanderslice – « Sawed Off Hasselhoff » feat. UFO Fev
- Ankhlejohn – « Welcome To America »
- Dave East & Ransom – « By Any Means Necessary » feat. Method Man
- Huey Briss & Jake One – « Making A Play »
- Asun Eastwood, Lord Juco & Jesse Greer – « Rusty Nail »
- Dun Dealy – « Jimbo’s World »
- ILL Tone Beats – « B.T.L. » feat. Stove God Cooks & OT The R
- Jack Jetson & Illinformed – « Starey Kid »
- Maze Overlay – « Greenway »
- Conway The Machine – « Hold Back Tears » (Prod. By Beat Butcha)
- Boldy James & V Don – « Day Light Savings »
- Nowaah The Flood & Dani – « Earth, Wind, And Fire »
- OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Americans »
- The Matthew Rivera Untet – « Jackson Park (For Mr. Chaney) »
- BhramaBull – « Revelations » feat. Knowitall & Passport R
- Daniel Son & Futurewave – « Bleed The Shark »
- Planet Asia – « Gloves Off »
- M.W.P. – « Live In The Place » feat. III Conscious & DJ
- Flee Lord/eto – « Power » (Prod. By Asethic)
- UFO Fev x BodyBagBen – « G-Code » feat. Royal Flush
- Planet Asia – « Power Power Born »
- Dave East & Young Chris – « Pablo & Gunner » (Prod. By Triple A)
- Westside Gunn – « Bury Me With A Stove » feat. Estee Nack
- M.W.P. – « Oxnard Made » feat. Mark 4ord
- Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt, Armand Hammer – « California Games »
- Shitao – « Circe’ Song »
- Dave East & Ransom – « Mayhem » feat. 22Gz
- UFO Fev & Big Ghost Ltd – « My People »
- Mick Jenkins & Emil – « Pundits (Yappers) »
- Rome Streetz & Conductor Williams – « Resource Room »
- Blockhead – « Oh Deer »
- Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – « Feeling » feat. Larry June
- Chris Crack – « Don’t Kiss Your Mom On Dad’s Birthday »
- Elcamino – « Ahead Of Themselves »
- Fly Anakin – « CheckOnMe » feat. Lojii
- Tha God Fahim x Drega33 – « Slam Dump » feat. Jay Nice
- Steel Sessions – « THE CORNER » feat. AA Rashid & Feed the Fam)
