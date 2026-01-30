Mixtape

Le meilleur du rap US en 2025, par DJ K-Tana

D’une durée de 2h30, ce mix est le reflet d’une année sombre vue par DJ K-Tana, qui a sélectionné près de 150 morceaux pour l’occasion.

La quête de représentativité des mixtapes de DJ K-Tana flirte avec une recherche d’exhaustivité, dont il sait qu’elle est impossible. Mais, comme toutes les contributrices et tous les contributeurs de ces colonnes, le Toulousain a ses obsessions et pour livrer un mix de 2h30 tel que celui qu’il présente visant à revenir sur l’année écoulée, K-Tana écoute près de 30 000 morceaux. Parmi eux, certains sont des évidences mais ils ne constituent pas la majorité du contingent. D’interrogations en sacrifices, la liste s’écourte au fil des jours de réflexion puis des heures de travail. D’abord « réduit » à 1500 pistes, le best-of de l’année 2025 de K-Tana se voit ramené progressivement à dix fois moins. Quasiment 150 morceaux constituent effectivement cette Tape Of The Year 2025, d’une durée de 2 heures et demi. On jugera que c’est beaucoup, et pourtant, ce n’est qu’une infime parcelle de ce que le rap américain a offert durant douze mois. Évidemment, une large partie des noms figurant au tracklisting est habituée des mixes de K-Tana, certains figurant même sur toutes les sélections qu’il a faites pendant l’année. Une année définitivement sombre, comme le suggère cette tape. On y entend de nombreuses productions de Futurewave et de The Alchemist ; Elcamino, Maze Overlay, Dave East ou encore 38 Spesh figurent en bonne place côté rap, mais on y croise aussi DJ Muggs, Planet Asia, Westisde Gunn, UFO Fev, Curren$y et pléthore d’autres artistes encore.

Dj K-Tana – 2025 Underground Hip-Hop (Tape of the year)

Tracklisting

  1. K-tana x Mahmoud Darwish [2025] MUHH Intro « Il ne se retourne pas »
  2. Boldy James & V Don Lemon – « Head Light »
  3. Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – « Old Lungs » feat. Daniel Son
  4. Apollo Brown – « Inconceivable »
  5. Maze Overlay – « Age Gracefully » (prod. by Arza)
  6. Futurewave – « Honourable Activities » feat. Eto & Pro Dillinger
  7. Termanology & Bronze Nazareth – « Do You Remember ? » feat. Superstah Snuk
  8. Rufus Sims & III – « City Fah » feat. The Lil People
  9. Top Hooter – « Cause And Effect » (prod. by MichaelAngelo)
  10. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – « Munyon Canyon »
  11. Rufus Sims & III – « City Move » feat. Daniel Son & Jae Haze
  12. Tha God Fahim x Nicholas Craven – « Dark Dojo »
  13. Top Hooter – « Shapeshifter » (prod. by 16 Bit Spit)
  14. Westside Gunn – « Prick » feat. Brother Tom Sos (prod. by Den)
  15. Planet Asia – « The Golden Recipe »
  16. Maze Overlay – « A Dedication »
  17. Daniel Son & Futurewave – « 1973 « feat. Raspy
  18. Elcamino – « We Shall Overcome » feat. 38 Spesh
  19. Napoleon Da Legend & JR Swiftz – « My Truth » feat. Reks
  20. Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – « Scarface »
  21. UFO Fev x BodyBagBen – « 4 My Young Boys » feat. Vel Nine
  22. Benny The Butcher – « Summer ’25 » (Prod. By Harlem Zone & Nyc)
  23. Che Noir – « Where You Go »
  24. Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – « Cordon Bleu » feat. David Wesson
  25. Maze Overlay – « Riot In Peace » feat. Tay Da Crown
  26. Smif-N-Wessun – « Medina » feat. Pharoahe Monch
  27. Lloyd Banks – « Despite My Mistakes » feat. Styles P
  28. Fashawn & Marc Spano – « Ashtrays & Angels  » feat. Ras Kass
  29. Jansport J – « 96 Rose Bowl »
  30. ScienZe & NappyHIGH – « Capt. Kirk » feat. Benny The Butcher & El
  31. Che Noir & The Other Guys – « Incense Burning » feat. Jack Davey
  32. RJ Payne – « PTSD »
  33. Cookin Soul – « Escape From Marseilles »
  34. Snotty & Goodphella – « Nobody’s Safe »
  35. Lord Finesse – « Electric Montage » (Get Right Instrumental)
  36. Onyx – « Stray Shots »
  37. Nems – « Light The Room » (Prod. By Cartune Beatz)
  38. Doza The Drum Dealer – « Lepers » feat. Casket D. & Aïda
  39. The Musalini & Khrysis – « Hit That »
  40. Westside Gunn – « Amira Kitchen » feat. Brother Tom Sos
  41. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – « Ensalada » feat. Anderson .Paak
  42. Flee Lord/eto – « RA3 Intro » (Prod. By Chrissianity)
  43. Lord Juco & The Standouts – « Slumlord »
  44. Elcamino – « So Long »
  45. Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – « Covered In Dirt » feat. Vic Spencer
  46. Mobb Deep – « Score Points » (prod. by The Alchemist)
  47. DJ Muggs – « Ghosts Of Fox Hill »
  48. Boldy James & V Don – « Smacking Foreigns »
  49. Jay Electronica – « Letter To Mars »
  50. Planet Asia & DJ Scratch – « Ghetto Gospel » feat. Rome Streetz & Rig
  51. Conway The Machine- « MARSEILLE » feat. Westside Gunn
  52. Ransom – « Santoro Live »
  53. Ayoo Bigz  – « 1# Spot »
  54. Blockhead – « We All Chillin’ And Shit »
  55. Apollo Brown & Ty Farris – « Young Rebels »
  56. BhramaBull – « Miss Me » feat. Rick Hyde & J-Haze
  57. Ferris Blusa x Observe – « Since 98 Since I Saw You »
  58. Apollo Brown – « Actuality »
  59. Curren$y x Killer Mike – « Kush Clouds » (Remix)
  60. Flu – « 6 Shots » (Feat. SmooVth)
  61. Conway The Machine – « Never Sleep » (Prod. By Apollo Brown)
  62. OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Grease » feat. Dave East
  63. Futurewave – « Sage Or Gunsmoke » feat. Rome Streetz & …
  64. Brother Ali – « Earthquakes »
  65. Supreme Cerebral – « Cashmere » feat. Hus Kingpin
  66. Nems – « Go Fat Boy » (Prod. By Cartune Beatz)
  67. T.F. & Khrysis – « Runnin In Place »
  68. Boldy James & Real Bad Man – « Conversational Pieces »
  69. Lloyd Banks – « What’s Your Purpose » (Prod. By Tha Jerm)
  70. V Don / BSF / Elcamino / Sule – « Know Me » feat. Elcamino & Sule
  71. Che Noir & The Other Guys – « Ego Trips » feat. DJ Eveready
  72. Curci & Mike Summers – « Underwater » feat. K.A.A.N. & Brianna Ha…
  73. Da Flyy Hooligan – « Right & Exact » (Prod. By Agor)
  74. Huey Briss – « Everything & Nothing »
  75. ILL Tone Beats – « 36 Ounces And A Mercedes »
  76. Da Flyy Hooligan – « Hip Roll » feat. Nab
  77. Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven – « The Intent Of Vengeance »
  78.  Earl Sweatshirt – « exhaust »
  79. Doctor Bionic – « Divine Reality »
  80. Homeboy Sandman & GUIDANCE – « Use It Or Lose It »
  81. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – « Generation »
  82. KRS-One – « 50 More Years of Hip Hop »
  83. Substance810 & Josiah The Gift – « Take Your Shine » (Prod. By JR Swiftz)
  84. Fly Anakin – « The Times » (prod. by Mono En Stereo)
  85. Flames Dot Malik & Elcamino – « Fake Love » (Prod. By ILL Tone Beats)
  86. Che Noir & Superior – « Revelation »
  87. Asun Eastwood, Lord Juco & Jesse Greer – « Dogs 2 Fire »
  88. Lord OLO & Televangel – « The Side » feat. Jaxsaun
  89. Nacho Picasso, Milc & Televangel – « Streaming »
  90. Lord OLO & Televangel – « Lordra’s Fantasy »
  91. Boldy James & Rome Streetz – « Only One »
  92. Snotty & Goodphella – « Give It My All »
  93. Pro Dillinger & Futurewave – » Road 2 Riches »
  94. Daniel Son & Futurewave – « Crushed Stones »
  95. Westside Gunn – « Adam Page » feat. Stove God Cooks
  96. DJ Moya & Daniel Son – « Lions Den »
  97. Willie The Kid & Real Bad Man – « And It’s Like That » feat. Sonnyjim
  98. The Musalini & DJ Skizz – « No Lettin Up » feat. Silent Snipers
  99. Conway The Machine – « Attached » feat. KNDRX & Lady London
  100. Lukah & Statik Selektah – « Shredded Speach » feat. Bun B
  101. OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Doin’ Bad »
  102. Obijuan – « Miso » (prod. by DJ Muggs)
  103. Daniel Son & Futurewave – « French River »
  104. Open Mike Eagle – « Woke Up Knowing Everything »
  105. OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Streets Alone »
  106. Recognize Ali & Anu EL – « Word Is Bond »
  107. A-F-R-O & Stu Bangas – « Glistening »
  108. Dave East & Ransom – « Fairwells » (Prod. By Prophecy)
  109. Jamal Gasol & Flu – « Another Day, Another Body »
  110. Maze Overlay – « Man Of Mystery » (prod. by Fumes The Thre)
  111. Vanderslice – « Sawed Off Hasselhoff » feat. UFO Fev
  112. Ankhlejohn – « Welcome To America »
  113. Dave East & Ransom – « By Any Means Necessary » feat. Method Man
  114. Huey Briss & Jake One – « Making A Play »
  115. Asun Eastwood, Lord Juco & Jesse Greer – « Rusty Nail »
  116. Dun Dealy – « Jimbo’s World »
  117. ILL Tone Beats – « B.T.L. » feat. Stove God Cooks & OT The R
  118. Jack Jetson & Illinformed – « Starey Kid »
  119. Maze Overlay – « Greenway »
  120. Conway The Machine – « Hold Back Tears » (Prod. By Beat Butcha)
  121. Boldy James & V Don – « Day Light Savings »
  122. Nowaah The Flood & Dani – « Earth, Wind, And Fire »
  123. OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Americans »
  124. The Matthew Rivera Untet – « Jackson Park (For Mr. Chaney) »
  125. BhramaBull – « Revelations » feat. Knowitall & Passport R
  126. Daniel Son & Futurewave – « Bleed The Shark »
  127. Planet Asia – « Gloves Off »
  128. M.W.P. – « Live In The Place » feat. III Conscious & DJ
  129. Flee Lord/eto – « Power » (Prod. By Asethic)
  130. UFO Fev x BodyBagBen – « G-Code » feat. Royal Flush
  131. Planet Asia – « Power Power Born »
  132. Dave East & Young Chris – « Pablo & Gunner » (Prod. By Triple A)
  133. Westside Gunn – « Bury Me With A Stove » feat. Estee Nack
  134. M.W.P. – « Oxnard Made » feat. Mark 4ord
  135. Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt, Armand Hammer – « California Games »
  136. Shitao – « Circe’ Song »
  137. Dave East & Ransom – « Mayhem » feat. 22Gz
  138. UFO Fev & Big Ghost Ltd – « My People »
  139. Mick Jenkins & Emil – « Pundits (Yappers) »
  140. Rome Streetz & Conductor Williams – « Resource Room »
  141. Blockhead – « Oh Deer »
  142. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – « Feeling » feat. Larry June
  143. Chris Crack – « Don’t Kiss Your Mom On Dad’s Birthday »
  144. Elcamino – « Ahead Of Themselves »
  145. Fly Anakin – « CheckOnMe » feat. Lojii
  146. Tha God Fahim x Drega33 – « Slam Dump » feat. Jay Nice
  147. Steel Sessions – « THE CORNER » feat. AA Rashid & Feed the Fam)
