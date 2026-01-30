Le meilleur du rap US en 2025, par DJ K-Tana

La quête de représentativité des mixtapes de DJ K-Tana flirte avec une recherche d’exhaustivité, dont il sait qu’elle est impossible. Mais, comme toutes les contributrices et tous les contributeurs de ces colonnes, le Toulousain a ses obsessions et pour livrer un mix de 2h30 tel que celui qu’il présente visant à revenir sur l’année écoulée, K-Tana écoute près de 30 000 morceaux. Parmi eux, certains sont des évidences mais ils ne constituent pas la majorité du contingent. D’interrogations en sacrifices, la liste s’écourte au fil des jours de réflexion puis des heures de travail. D’abord « réduit » à 1500 pistes, le best-of de l’année 2025 de K-Tana se voit ramené progressivement à dix fois moins. Quasiment 150 morceaux constituent effectivement cette Tape Of The Year 2025, d’une durée de 2 heures et demi. On jugera que c’est beaucoup, et pourtant, ce n’est qu’une infime parcelle de ce que le rap américain a offert durant douze mois. Évidemment, une large partie des noms figurant au tracklisting est habituée des mixes de K-Tana, certains figurant même sur toutes les sélections qu’il a faites pendant l’année. Une année définitivement sombre, comme le suggère cette tape. On y entend de nombreuses productions de Futurewave et de The Alchemist ; Elcamino, Maze Overlay, Dave East ou encore 38 Spesh figurent en bonne place côté rap, mais on y croise aussi DJ Muggs, Planet Asia, Westisde Gunn, UFO Fev, Curren$y et pléthore d’autres artistes encore.

Tracklisting