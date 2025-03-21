DJ K-Tana continue de creuser dans les profondeurs du hip-hop underground, révélant ses pépites avec une sélection affûtée. Son dernier mix, qui retrace les mois de janvier et février 2025, jongle entre rugosité new-yorkaise et finesse west coast, entre boom-bap intemporel et expérimentations modernes. L’élégance soulful de Cookin Soul côtoie les atmosphères cinématographiques d’Apollo Brown, tandis que Larry June, avec sa nonchalance californienne, apporte une touche smooth et luxueuse. Plus bruts, Nems ou encore Conway The Machine enfoncent le clou avec un rap tranchant et sans concessions. À leurs côtés, des producteurs comme The Alchemist, DJ Muggs ou Khrysis tissent des instrumentales tantôt feutrées, tantôt chaotiques, donnant à l’ensemble une richesse sonore qui dépasse les étiquettes. Et si la présence de têtes bien établies questionne la définition même de l’underground en 2025, ce mix rappelle surtout une évidence : l’authenticité n’a pas de frontières.

1. Divine Crime – « Way We Go » feat. Jae Skeese, Rome Streetz & Vega7 The Ronin (prod. by Apollo Brown)

2. Cookin Soul – « KOTO »

3. Al.Divino – « Naumachia » feat. ??? aka The Hidden Character & Bluehillbill

4. Divine Crime – « Way We Go » (Instrumental)

5. Nems – « Amouna » (Prod. By Deligotbeats)

6. Blockhead – « U Don’t Have To Call, Squirrel »

7. DJ Muggs – « Breakfast At Swan Oyster Depot »

8. Jansport J – « Str8 » (Feat. Bellez)

9. Smif-N-Wessun – « Just Stay! » (Feat. Conway The Machine) (Prod. By Khrysis)

10. Boldy James & RichGains – « Janky »

11. Black Milk & Fat Ray – « Stash »

12. Dave East & Ransom – « By Any Means Necessary » (Feat. Method Man) (Prod. By Second Self)

13. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – « Epiphany »

14. Dave East & Ransom – « Fairwells » (Prod. By Prophecy)

15. Elcamino & 38 Spesh – « Hustler Highway »

16. Maze Overlay – « Greenway »

17. Westside Gunn – « Gumbo Yaya » feat. Brother Tom Sos (prod. by Daringer)

18. Al.Divino – « Thug Tear »

19. Conway The Machine – « MARSEILLE » feat. Westside Gunn (produced by Gus)

20. Ransom – « Santoro Live »

21. V Don/Black Soprano Family/Lloyd Banks – « Episode » (Feat. Lloyd Banks)

22. Black Milk & Fat Ray – « El Hongo (The Mushroom) »

23. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – « Munyon Canyon »

24. Slik Jack & Vincent Pryce – « Go Shorty »

25. Y.N.X. 716 – « Poison Store »

26. BoriRock – « Expect The Unexpected » (Prod. By Laron)

27. Maze Overlay – « Traffic » feat. Swab

28. Ferris Blusa x Observe Since 98 – « Bible Study Freestyle »

29. Slik Jack & Vincent Pryce – « Last Laugh »

30. Napoleon Da Legend & JR Swiftz – « My Truth » feat. Reks

31. Chubs & Rob Viktum – « Metal Face » (Feat. Northside Lord & Dusty Reynolds)

32. Estee Nack & Hi-DEF – « COMMERCIAL BREAK »

33. Smif-N-Wessun – « Medina » (Feat. Pharoahe Monch) (Prod. By Sndtrak)

34. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – « Life Is Beautiful »

35. MichaelAngelo, Crimeapple & Primo Profit – « Cheque »

36. Divine Crime – « Toxic Fumes » feat. Planet Asia & Rome Streetz (prod. by Apollo Brown)

37. The Musalini & DJ Skizz – « The Plot » (Feat. Silent Snipers)

38. Snowgoons x Planetary x King Syze – « Royal Family » (feat. ELEMNT, Kxng Charisma & Trxstworthy)

39. Westside Gunn – « Adam Page » feat. Stove God Cooks (prod. by Denny Laflare)

40. Pink Siifu – « Last One Alive! »

41. Napoleon Da Legend & Giallo Point – « Doing What I Gotta Do »

42. Nems – « Light The Room » (Prod. By Cartune Beatz)

43. Homeboy Sandman – « Thank You »

44. Snowgoons x Planetary x King Syze – « Heat Wave » (feat. Reef The Lost Cauze)

45. Cookin Soul – « JAZZ 3000 w Scratch »

46. V Don/Black Soprano Family/El Camino/Sule – « Know Me « (Feat. Elcamino & Sule)

47. Nems – « Go Fat Boy » (Prod. By Cartune Beatz)

48. Napoleon Da Legend & JR Swiftz – « Pride »