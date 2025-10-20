Tout le gratin de l’underground est bien là : rivalisant de couplets acérés, de beats acerbes et texturés. 2025 Undeground Hip-Hop #4 explore différentes émotions au travers de morceaux ayant en commun au minimum leur grande qualité. Des moments nostalgiques de Boldy James ou OT The real à la tristesse de Westside Gunn et Maze Overlay, du storytelling sans faille de Napoleon Da Legend ou Che Noir à la nervosité de Lord Juco et Flee Mobb, de la légèreté de Musalini à l’humour caustique de Freddie Gibbs… Les beats de The Alchemist, Khrysis, Big Ghost, Al Divino, Shitao et autres Macapella viennent faire de cette nouvelle mixtape unes des incontournables de la série.

1. Curren$y x Killer Mike – « Kush Clouds » (Remix)

2. OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Grease » (Feat. Dave East)

3. Medhane – « A Long Walk » (Prod. By ShunGu)

4. Top Hooter – « Shapeshifter » (prod. by 16 Bit Spit)

5. Westside Gunn – « Prick » feat. Brother Tom Sos (prod. by Denny Laflare)

6. Maze Overlay – « A Dedication »

7. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – « I Still Love H.E.R. »

8. FOHDH Matthew & Wino Willy – « Matthew Meets A Stepper, The Fall Of 60th St Wooz »

9. Mad Keys – « More Than Happenstance »

10. Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – « Cordon Bleu » (Feat. David Wesson)

11. Maze Overlay – « Riot In Peace » feat. Tay Da Crown

12. Crimeapple & V Don – « Railroad Avenue »

13. Benny The Butcher – « Summer ’25 » (Prod. By Harlem Zone & Nyckles Productionz)

14. BhramaBull – « Revelations » (Feat. Knowitall & Passport Rav)

15. Nacho Picasso, Milc & Televangel – « Vince & Jules »

16. Nowaah The Flood & Dani – « New World »

17. Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – « Genie In A Bottle »

18. FOHDH Matthew & Wino Willy – « Matthew’s Property Of Speech Moments Of Weak »

19. Top Hooter – « Cause And Effect » (prod. by MichaelAngelo)

20. Datkidbravo – « Out Ya Orbit » feat. Al.Divino

21. Boldy James & Rome Streetz – « Only One »

22. The Musalini & Khrysis – « Exquisite Rhyming »

23. Shitao – « Circe’ Song »

24. Open Mike Eagle – « Unlimited Skull Voices » (Prod. By Kenny Segal)

25. UFO Fev & Big Ghost Ltd – « My People »

26. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – « Feeling » (Feat. Larry June)

27. Passport Rav & RoadsArt – « Tree Of Life » (Feat. Lukah)

28. Top Hooter – « Dinner At The Palms » (prod. by 16 Bit Spit)

29. Earl Sweatshirt – « exhaust »

30. Nacho Picasso, Milc & Televangel – « Streaming »

31. Huey Briss & Jake One – « Making A Play »

32. Jamal Gasol & Quis Star – « The People »

33. Earl Sweatshirt – « TOURMALINE »

34. Nowaah The Flood & The Custodian Of Records – « Fireworks »

35. OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Americans »

36. The Matthew Rivera Untet – « Jackson Park (For Mr. Chaney) »

37. DJ Moya & Daniel Son – « Noisey Cricket »

38. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – « Lavish Habits »

39. G Fam Black/Tali Rodriguez/Ruste Juxx/Generalbackpain/DJ Decepta – « Monstrosity » (Feat. Ruste Juxx, GeneralBackPain & DJ Decepta)

40. Lord Juco & The Standouts – « Better »

41. Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – « Spider Webbing Windshields »

42. The Musalini & Khrysis – « Timestamp » (Feat. Stalley)

43. OT The Real & 38 Spesh – « Doin’ Bad »

44. Che Noir & The Other Guys – « Susie » (Feat. Smoke DZA)

45. Cookin Soul – « Nia Jazz » (Extended)

46. Napoleon Da Legend – « Yellow Fever »

47. Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – « The Whole Shabang »

48. Verb T – « Clown College » (prod. by Forrest Moon)

49. Eccentrak – « 7am Surfin » (Feat. Flee Lord)

50. Termanology/C Scharp – « Deserve My Love » (Feat. C Scharp) (Prod. By NasteeLuvzYou)

51. Open Mike Eagle – « Woke Up Knowing Everything (Pening Theme) » (Prod. By K-Nite 13)

52. FOHDH Matthew & Wino Willy – « Matthew Figure Skating Benz On Blades »

53. Che Noir & The Other Guys – « Dollar Tree » (Feat. Skyzoo & Von Pea)

54. Hus « Wavo » Kingpin – « MRS. JINGLE BELLS FT. ROC C » (MACAPELLA REMIX)

55. Teller Bank$ – « Bring Em Bavk ($$$) » (Prod. By Q No Rap Name, Philth Spector & Killer Kane)

56. The Musalini & Khrysis – « On The Go » (Feat. Smoke DZA)

57. FOHDH Matthew & Wino Willy – « Matthew Saw Demons At 8 »

58. Napoleon Da Legend – « OGUN « (Feat. Napoleon Maddox)

59. Che Noir & The Other Guys – « Ego Trips » (Feat. DJ Eveready)

60. Cookin Soul – « Wanted In Lisboa »

61. The Musalini & Khrysis – « Hit That »

62. Eccentrak – « Glass House Reflections »