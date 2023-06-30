DJ K-Tana 2023 Underground Hip-Hop #4 et #5 (avril et mai)
Alors que les vacances approchent et que les températures augmentent, K-tana nous plonge une nouvelle fois dans les différents mondes souterrains qui constituent le rap US actuel. Ces deux mixs regroupent un florilège d’artistes comptant parmi les meilleurs de leurs catégories, de Madlib, en discussion avec DJ Muggs, à MC Eiht, en passant par Flee Lord, Onyx ou encore Lloyd Banks. En véritable chef d’orchestre, le Toulousain s’emploie à unifier les différentes sonorités cardinales du paysage sonore underground : les rues mal éclairées d’Atlanta, les trottoirs glissants de Buffalo, l’asphalte fumant de Compton… Il y en a pour toutes les places fortes.
K-tana – 2023 Underground Hip-Hop #4 – April (mixtape)
Tracklisting :
1. Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – Fresh Out The Water
2. Crimeapple – Kintsugi
3. Fuego Base – Quality feat. OT The Real
4. Ill Bill – Root For The Villain feat. Kool G Rap & Vinnie Paz
5. Chris Crack – Women Don’t Even Watch Women’s Basketball
6. Domo Genesis & The Alchemist – All Alone
7. Lloyd Banks – Cliffhanger
8. Conway The Machine – Tween Cross Tween feat. Goosebytheway
9. Cashus King & Blu – Left Jab, Right Hook
10. Crisis – Warning
11. E-Fluent & Reckonize Real – Live It Up
12. Willie The Kid & V Don – Cold Shoulder
13. 38 Spesh – Outside feat. Flee Lord
14. Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – OD Wilson
15. Willie The Kid & V Don – Days Off None
16. Maze Overlay & Wahr Season – Legend Of The Gun feat. Asun Eastwood
17. El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Grateful
18. Midan – Jazz Pinte
19. Conway The Machine – Stab Out feat. Ransom
20. La Vilerie – Ten Of Wands feat. Tony Hustle
21. Willie The Kid & V Don – Seeing is Believing
22. Conway The Machine – Brucifix feat. Westside Gunn
23. El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Miracle
24. Jamal Gasol x VH$ – Rider Music feat. Heem
25. BoriRock – Zings Luv Airmaxs feat. Daniel Son
26. Tha God Fahim x Mike Shabb – Cash Over Convo
27. Madizm – 1000 Eyes feat. Willie The Kid
28. Conway The Machine – Brick Fare
29. Domo Genesis & The Alchemist – Gamebreaker feat. Earl Sweatshirt
30. Onyx – Crack Ruined Everything
31. Da Flyy Hooligan – Helly Hansen
32. Midan – Nubo
33. Lloyd Banks – Automatic Pilot feat. Dave East & Vado
34. Crisis – It’s My Time
35. John Robinson & Figub Brazlevič – Look Of Reality feat. Chinch 33
36. Wounded Buffalo Beats – Black Timbs On feat. Ruste Juxx, Rockness Monsta & JabbaThaKut
37. Flee Lord & Crisis – Let Me Get Mines
38. Fuego Base – White Lives Matter feat. Sule
39. Alcynoos, Parental & Loop.Holes – Grand Scheme feat. Ill Conscious, Kid Abstrakt & Debonair P
40. 38 Spesh – Crowned King
41. Meeco & DJ Access – Wreckless feat. Inspectah Deck & Fashawn
42. Shitao – Village
43. Chris Crack – Imaginary Billionaire
44. El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Alter Ego feat. Brainstory
K-tana – 2023 Underground Hip-Hop #5 – May (mixtape)
Tracklisting :
1. Al-Doe & Spanish Ran – Still Hope
2. Slik Jack – Who Killed Virgil
3. Al-Doe & Spanish Ran – Momma Told Me
4. Heem – Long Way Home feat. Amber Simone
5. Budgie – Such A Beautiful Dream
6. Juanrutina – Tristezas feat. Jay Bel
7. Goya Gumbani – Bye Bye Bye feat. The Hotel & Lord Apex
8. Trust One – Bad Marriage feat. Roughneck Jihad
9. MC Eiht – Client
10. Smoke DZA – Too high feat. Jae Millz
11. Oh No x Roy Ayers – Nature At Work
12. Recognize Ali & Stu Bangas – Sheep’s Clothing feat. Eff Yoo & Spit Gemz
13. MC Eiht – Realistic feat. Rass Kass
14. Cookin Soul – Phife SP1200
15. The Doppelgangaz – LYMFAO
16. Memphis Reigns & The L – Twilight
17. Foule Monk – Know Better feat. Defcee
18. Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – How?
19. Jay Nice – God’s In Supreme feat. Ru$h
20. Nowaah The Flood & Machacha – Bar None
21. TheMellos – We Legends feat. Estee Nack
22. Kendall Carter – Shao Kahn
23. MC Eiht – Westside Gunnz feat. DJ Premier
24. Circa 97 – Glassware & Soda feat. Snotty
25. Jay Nice – First Thoughts
26. Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – The Field feat. Jay 305
27. MC Eiht – We Up Now
28. The Colony – Mum I Made It
29. The Ironsides – The Web
30. JustMe & Cas Metah – Irreplaceable feat. Cappadonna & D1
31. Amadeus360 – Set It Off feat. Lil Dee & Nems
32. The Doppelgangaz – Birds Gon’ Sing
33. Amadeus360 – Jail Bars feat. Prayah & Shyheim
34. Al-Doe & Spanish Ran – FJ560 Interlude
35. The Ironsides – Violet Vanished
36. BoriRock & Grubby Pawz – Feds Listenin’ feat. Al.Divino & Shaykh Hanif
37. Heem – Cocaine County feat. Stove God Cooks & Conway The Machine
Pas de commentaire