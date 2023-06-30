DJ K-Tana 2023 Underground Hip-Hop #4 et #5 (avril et mai)

Alors que les vacances approchent et que les températures augmentent, K-tana nous plonge une nouvelle fois dans les différents mondes souterrains qui constituent le rap US actuel. Ces deux mixs regroupent un florilège d’artistes comptant parmi les meilleurs de leurs catégories, de Madlib, en discussion avec DJ Muggs, à MC Eiht, en passant par Flee Lord, Onyx ou encore Lloyd Banks. En véritable chef d’orchestre, le Toulousain s’emploie à unifier les différentes sonorités cardinales du paysage sonore underground : les rues mal éclairées d’Atlanta, les trottoirs glissants de Buffalo, l’asphalte fumant de Compton… Il y en a pour toutes les places fortes.

Tracklisting :

1. Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – Fresh Out The Water

2. Crimeapple – Kintsugi

3. Fuego Base – Quality feat. OT The Real

4. Ill Bill – Root For The Villain feat. Kool G Rap & Vinnie Paz

5. Chris Crack – Women Don’t Even Watch Women’s Basketball

6. Domo Genesis & The Alchemist – All Alone

7. Lloyd Banks – Cliffhanger

8. Conway The Machine – Tween Cross Tween feat. Goosebytheway

9. Cashus King & Blu – Left Jab, Right Hook

10. Crisis – Warning

11. E-Fluent & Reckonize Real – Live It Up

12. Willie The Kid & V Don – Cold Shoulder

13. 38 Spesh – Outside feat. Flee Lord

14. Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – OD Wilson

15. Willie The Kid & V Don – Days Off None

16. Maze Overlay & Wahr Season – Legend Of The Gun feat. Asun Eastwood

17. El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Grateful

18. Midan – Jazz Pinte

19. Conway The Machine – Stab Out feat. Ransom

20. La Vilerie – Ten Of Wands feat. Tony Hustle

21. Willie The Kid & V Don – Seeing is Believing

22. Conway The Machine – Brucifix feat. Westside Gunn

23. El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Miracle

24. Jamal Gasol x VH$ – Rider Music feat. Heem

25. BoriRock – Zings Luv Airmaxs feat. Daniel Son

26. Tha God Fahim x Mike Shabb – Cash Over Convo

27. Madizm – 1000 Eyes feat. Willie The Kid

28. Conway The Machine – Brick Fare

29. Domo Genesis & The Alchemist – Gamebreaker feat. Earl Sweatshirt

30. Onyx – Crack Ruined Everything

31. Da Flyy Hooligan – Helly Hansen

32. Midan – Nubo

33. Lloyd Banks – Automatic Pilot feat. Dave East & Vado

34. Crisis – It’s My Time

35. John Robinson & Figub Brazlevič – Look Of Reality feat. Chinch 33

36. Wounded Buffalo Beats – Black Timbs On feat. Ruste Juxx, Rockness Monsta & JabbaThaKut

37. Flee Lord & Crisis – Let Me Get Mines

38. Fuego Base – White Lives Matter feat. Sule

39. Alcynoos, Parental & Loop.Holes – Grand Scheme feat. Ill Conscious, Kid Abstrakt & Debonair P

40. 38 Spesh – Crowned King

41. Meeco & DJ Access – Wreckless feat. Inspectah Deck & Fashawn

42. Shitao – Village

43. Chris Crack – Imaginary Billionaire

44. El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Alter Ego feat. Brainstory