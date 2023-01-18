Le meilleur du rap US en 2022, par DJ k-tana
Dernier coup d’œil vers 2022 avec DJ k-tana qui partage avec nous le meilleur du meilleur de l’année écoulée côté indé dans le rap US.
Pour nous fournir ses sélections bimestrielles, DJ k-tana s’est enfilé plusieurs milliers de morceaux en 2022. Il nous fait aujourd’hui profiter du meilleur de qu’il a pu écouter, avec un mix aux allures de bilan de l’année écoulée. Deux heures de musique pour jeter un dernier coup d’œil vers 2022, avant de plonger définitivement dans 2023.
Bonus : le meilleur du mois de novembre.
Tape of the year 2022
Tracklisting :
01. T.F – Olathe feat. Conway The Machine & Roc Marciano
02. DJ Muggs & Crimeapple – Lucas Y Mónica
03. Vega7 The Ronin & Machacha – Dakota Arms
04. Earl Sweatshirt – Fire In The Hole
05. Pro Dillinger – Aver Maria feat. UFO Fev
06. Joey Bada$$ & Westside Gunn – Brand New 911
07. Big Cheeko – Goldteeth
08. Boldy James & Futurewave – Disco Fever
09. Mickey Diamond – Kane x Abel
10. DJ Muggs & Rigz – Gold feat. Mooch
11. Benny The Butcher – Guerrero feat. Westside Gunn
12. Maze Overlay – 9AM In Phoenix
13. Conway the Machine – John Woo Flick feat. Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn
14. Freddie Gibbs – Lobster Omelette feat. Rick Ross
15. DJ Muggs & Rigz – Supreme
16. MC Eiht – That Life
17. Cormega – Once And For All
18. 2 Eleven & T.F – Blackout feat. Conway
19. Flee Lord & Mephux – Paying Homage feat. Cormega
20. Apollo Brown – It Just Is
21. Apollo Brown & Philmore Greene – Paradise feat. Evidence
22. Raid – 08 New Day
23. Pappy Natson & Nicholas Craven – Bare The Sun feat. Litt Green
24. Fly Anakin – Ghost feat. Nickelus F
25. Rome Streetz – Tyson Beckford
26. Benny The Butcher – 10 More Commandments feat. Diddy
27. Boldy James & Futurewave – Smacked
28. Young Roddy – Out The Hood feat. Conway The Machine
29. Cormega – Glorious feat. Nas
30. Teller Bank$ – Fed Block Illuminati
31. Curtis Coke & DJ Sight – Street Talk 2
32. Your Old Droog – .500
33. Marlon Craft – HANS ZIMMER
34. Domo Genesis & Evidence – Victories & Losses feat. Evidence
35. Hus Kingpin – Price Of Love
36. Nicholas Craven – YOD Body feat. Your Old Droog
37. Conway & Big Ghost Ltd – Y.B.C.M.
38. Prop Dylan – Bushido Code
39. The Musalini & Khrysis – Off the Nest
40. Ab-Soul – Do Better feat. Zacari
41. Nas – Reminisce
42. Joey Bada$$ – Eulogy
43. Sean Boog – Thinking Man
44. The Doppelgangaz – Timbuktu
45. Vinnie Paz – Pistol Opera
46. T.F – Blame Kansas
47. Ab-Soul – Fallacy feat. ALEMEDA
48. mvnitou – Brainrelaxing
49. Vinnie Paz – Killpoint feat. M.O.P.
50. Termanology & Amadeus – Out The Box
51. Kaidi Tatham – All I Need
52. Blaq Poet & Blunted Sloth – Shit Is Real Yo
53. Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Welcome To Harbor City
54. Shitao – St. Petersburg Streets
55. Method Man, Rj Payne – Butterfly Effect feat. RJ Payne
56. Che Noir – Wine & Dine feat. Jynx716
57. Homeboy Sandman – Feels So Good To Cry
58. The Musalini & 9th Wonder – Sun Child
59. Prop Dylan – D.R.E.A.M ON
60. Paul Wall & Termanology – Recognize My Car
61. Blu – Soul Custody
62. Elcamino & Camoflauge Monk – Walk With Me feat. Boldy James
63. Hus Kingpin – Waterfalls
64. Ab-Soul – Gotta Rap
65. Cypress Hill – The Original
66. Robohands – Floral And Botanical Explorations
67. Westside Gunn – Nigo Louis feat. WS Pootie
68. Action Bronson – Storm Of The Century feat. Yung Mehico
69. Big Cheeko – Level Up
70. DJ Muggs & Rigz – Never Met A Real Gangsta feat. M.A.V.
71. Im’peretiv – Takin’ A Trip feat. Elcamino, Chayna Ashley & Plex Diamonds
72. Jay Nice, Comma Uno & Emme The 3rd – We Made Sure feat. Big Cheeko
73. Ab-Soul – Gang’Nem feat. Fre$h
77. Cam’ron & A-Trak – This Is My City (Federal Reserve Version)
