Le meilleur du rap US en 2022, par DJ k-tana

Pour nous fournir ses sélections bimestrielles, DJ k-tana s’est enfilé plusieurs milliers de morceaux en 2022. Il nous fait aujourd’hui profiter du meilleur de qu’il a pu écouter, avec un mix aux allures de bilan de l’année écoulée. Deux heures de musique pour jeter un dernier coup d’œil vers 2022, avant de plonger définitivement dans 2023.

Bonus : le meilleur du mois de novembre.

Tracklisting :

01. T.F – Olathe feat. Conway The Machine & Roc Marciano

02. DJ Muggs & Crimeapple – Lucas Y Mónica

03. Vega7 The Ronin & Machacha – Dakota Arms

04. Earl Sweatshirt – Fire In The Hole

05. Pro Dillinger – Aver Maria feat. UFO Fev

06. Joey Bada$$ & Westside Gunn – Brand New 911

07. Big Cheeko – Goldteeth

08. Boldy James & Futurewave – Disco Fever

09. Mickey Diamond – Kane x Abel

10. DJ Muggs & Rigz – Gold feat. Mooch

11. Benny The Butcher – Guerrero feat. Westside Gunn

12. Maze Overlay – 9AM In Phoenix

13. Conway the Machine – John Woo Flick feat. Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn

14. Freddie Gibbs – Lobster Omelette feat. Rick Ross

15. DJ Muggs & Rigz – Supreme

16. MC Eiht – That Life

17. Cormega – Once And For All

18. 2 Eleven & T.F – Blackout feat. Conway

19. Flee Lord & Mephux – Paying Homage feat. Cormega

20. Apollo Brown – It Just Is

21. Apollo Brown & Philmore Greene – Paradise feat. Evidence

22. Raid – 08 New Day

23. Pappy Natson & Nicholas Craven – Bare The Sun feat. Litt Green

24. Fly Anakin – Ghost feat. Nickelus F

25. Rome Streetz – Tyson Beckford

26. Benny The Butcher – 10 More Commandments feat. Diddy

27. Boldy James & Futurewave – Smacked

28. Young Roddy – Out The Hood feat. Conway The Machine

29. Cormega – Glorious feat. Nas

30. Teller Bank$ – Fed Block Illuminati

31. Curtis Coke & DJ Sight – Street Talk 2

32. Your Old Droog – .500

33. Marlon Craft – HANS ZIMMER

34. Domo Genesis & Evidence – Victories & Losses feat. Evidence

35. Hus Kingpin – Price Of Love

36. Nicholas Craven – YOD Body feat. Your Old Droog

37. Conway & Big Ghost Ltd – Y.B.C.M.

38. Prop Dylan – Bushido Code

39. The Musalini & Khrysis – Off the Nest

40. Ab-Soul – Do Better feat. Zacari

41. Nas – Reminisce

42. Joey Bada$$ – Eulogy

43. Sean Boog – Thinking Man

44. The Doppelgangaz – Timbuktu

45. Vinnie Paz – Pistol Opera

46. T.F – Blame Kansas

47. Ab-Soul – Fallacy feat. ALEMEDA

48. mvnitou – Brainrelaxing

49. Vinnie Paz – Killpoint feat. M.O.P.

50. Termanology & Amadeus – Out The Box

51. Kaidi Tatham – All I Need

52. Blaq Poet & Blunted Sloth – Shit Is Real Yo

53. Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz – Welcome To Harbor City

54. Shitao – St. Petersburg Streets

55. Method Man, Rj Payne – Butterfly Effect feat. RJ Payne

56. Che Noir – Wine & Dine feat. Jynx716

57. Homeboy Sandman – Feels So Good To Cry

58. The Musalini & 9th Wonder – Sun Child

59. Prop Dylan – D.R.E.A.M ON

60. Paul Wall & Termanology – Recognize My Car

61. Blu – Soul Custody

62. Elcamino & Camoflauge Monk – Walk With Me feat. Boldy James

63. Hus Kingpin – Waterfalls

64. Ab-Soul – Gotta Rap

65. Cypress Hill – The Original

66. Robohands – Floral And Botanical Explorations

67. Westside Gunn – Nigo Louis feat. WS Pootie

68. Action Bronson – Storm Of The Century feat. Yung Mehico

69. Big Cheeko – Level Up

70. DJ Muggs & Rigz – Never Met A Real Gangsta feat. M.A.V.

71. Im’peretiv – Takin’ A Trip feat. Elcamino, Chayna Ashley & Plex Diamonds

72. Jay Nice, Comma Uno & Emme The 3rd – We Made Sure feat. Big Cheeko

73. Ab-Soul – Gang’Nem feat. Fre$h

77. Cam’ron & A-Trak – This Is My City (Federal Reserve Version)