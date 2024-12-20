Rétrographie : Mike & Keys (English version)

The last 15 years, Mike & Keys solidified their status as an iconic production team on the hip-hop scene. They defined the sonic approach of albums and mixtapes like de Dom Kennedy’s Get Home Safely, Nipsey Hussle’s Slauson Boy 2, Buddy’s Harlon & Alondra, Dave East’s How Did I Get Here. They also produced tracks for Snoop Dogg, BJ The Chicago Kid, Tha Dogg Pound, Casey Veggies, Dr. Dre, Blxst. With a few other producers, J-Keys et Money Mike helped to reshape the Soutch California rap aesthetic. In particular on the highlight Victory Lap, last and only studio album by the late Nipsey Hussle, where they found balance between the new airy sounds of the 2010’s and twenty years of nervous groove from the Great Los Angeles area.

As they were in London and Paris at the beginning of this year, to meet and work with some European artists, Mike & Keys took their time to talk with us about their career, their music heritage, how they met and learned to work with each other, and the most remarkable productions from their discography.

