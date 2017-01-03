1996 : une année de rap east coast

Dans l’histoire du rap, 1996 est souvent réduite à la guerre entre l’Est et l’Ouest des États-Unis, avec comme point d’orgue le meurtre de Tupac Shakur en septembre. Pourtant, cette année a avant tout été particulièrement dense en sorties de qualité, et surtout au sein de la scène new-yorkaise. Alors que les cadors des mid-nineties vivent leurs derniers mois au sommet de leur forme (Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Boot Camp Clik, Redman), ceux qui compteront parmi les principales figures du rap au tournant des siècles préparent la succession (Jay-Z, Capone-N-Noreaga, Busta Rhymes). 1996 c’est aussi l’avènement de Kool Keith en tant qu’artiste solo pas seul dans sa tête, ces groupes qui disparaîtront après quelques grands maxis (Rawcotiks, Triflicts, East Flatbush Project) et les premières heures de Company Flow ou Non Phixion. Une année charnière, en somme, d’une richesse rarement égalée.

Akinyele – Put It In Your Mouth Camp Lo – Luchini (aka This Is It) Organized Konfusion – Bring It On (Remix) Royal Flush – Worldwide Shyheim – Shaolin Style Company Flow – Vital Nerve (feat. BMS) Cella Dwellas – Perfect Match Dr. Octagon – Blue Flowers Raw Breed – Carlito’s Way Big Shug – Crush Jungle Brothers – How Ya Want It (I Got It) Shadez Of Brooklyn – Change Chino XL – Kreep (Remix) Poor Righteous Teachers – Word Iz Life Jay-Z – Dead Presidents East Flat Bush Project – Tried By 12 InI – Fakin Jax’ (feat. Pete Rock) The Rose Family – Beaches & Crême Killarmy – Wake Up Lil Kim – Crush On You (Remix) Fugees – Ready Or Not PMD – Rugged-N-Raw Heather B – If Headz Only Knew O.G.C. – No Fear Street Smarts – Metal Thangz The Beatnuts – Find That The Roots – Clones Keith Murray – The Rhyme Paula Perry – Paula’s Jam M.O.P. – Stick To Ya Gunz Jeru The Damaja – Ya Playin Yaself The Large Professor – Mad Scientist Hyenas In The Desert – Concubinez Triflicts – Genuine Redman – It’s Like That (My Big Brother) (feat. K-Solo) Lost Boyz – Renee Chuck D – No RZA – Wu-Wear The Garment Renaissance (feat. Method Man) Mobb Deep – Hell On Earth (Front Lines) Busta Rhymes – Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check Artifacts – Art Of Facts Capone-N-Noreaga – Illegal Life De La Soul – Stakes Is High MC Lyte – Cold Rock A party Heltah Skeltah – Operation Lock Down Ultra – The Industry Is Wack Trigger Tha Gambler – My Crew Can’t Go For That (feat. D.V. Alias Khrist) A Tribe Called Quest – 1Nce Again Nas – If I Ruled The World (Imagine That) (feat. Lauryn Hill) Big Noyd – Usual Suspect Bush Babees – The Love Song (feat. Mos Def) Kwest Tha Madd Lad – What’s The Reaction Rawcotiks – Hardcore Hip-Hop (DJ Premier Remix) Non Phixion – Legacy Foxy Brown – Get Me Home (feat. Blackstreet) Nine – Make Or Take (feat. Smoothe Da Hustler) Sadat X – The Lump Lump Ghostface Killah – Daytona 500 (feat. The Force MD’s) Mack Da Maniak – What Goes Up (Remix) Tracey Lee – The Theme (It’s Party Time)