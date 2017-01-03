mixtape-1996
Mixtape

1996 : une année de rap east coast

Dans l’histoire du rap, 1996 est souvent réduite à la guerre entre l’Est et l’Ouest des États-Unis, avec comme point d’orgue le meurtre de Tupac Shakur en septembre. Pourtant, cette année a avant tout été particulièrement dense en sorties de qualité, et surtout au sein de la scène new-yorkaise. Alors que les cadors des mid-nineties vivent leurs derniers mois au sommet de leur forme (Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Boot Camp Clik, Redman), ceux qui compteront parmi les principales figures du rap au tournant des siècles préparent la succession (Jay-Z, Capone-N-Noreaga, Busta Rhymes). 1996 c’est aussi l’avènement de Kool Keith en tant qu’artiste solo pas seul dans sa tête, ces groupes qui disparaîtront après quelques grands maxis (Rawcotiks, Triflicts, East Flatbush Project) et les premières heures de Company Flow ou Non Phixion. Une année charnière, en somme, d’une richesse rarement égalée.

  1. Akinyele – Put It In Your Mouth
  2. Camp Lo – Luchini (aka This Is It)
  3. Organized Konfusion – Bring It On (Remix)
  4. Royal Flush – Worldwide
  5.  Shyheim – Shaolin Style
  6. Company Flow – Vital Nerve (feat. BMS)
  7. Cella Dwellas – Perfect Match
  8. Dr. Octagon – Blue Flowers
  9. Raw Breed – Carlito’s Way
  10. Big Shug – Crush
  11. Jungle Brothers – How Ya Want It (I Got It)
  12. Shadez Of Brooklyn – Change
  13. Chino XL – Kreep (Remix)
  14. Poor Righteous Teachers – Word Iz Life
  15. Jay-Z – Dead Presidents
  16. East Flat Bush Project – Tried By 12
  17. InI – Fakin Jax’ (feat. Pete Rock)
  18. The Rose Family – Beaches & Crême
  19. Killarmy – Wake Up
  20. Lil Kim – Crush On You (Remix)
  21. Fugees – Ready Or Not
  22. PMD – Rugged-N-Raw
  23. Heather B – If Headz Only Knew
  24. O.G.C. – No Fear
  25. Street Smarts – Metal Thangz
  26. The Beatnuts – Find That
  27. The Roots – Clones
  28. Keith Murray – The Rhyme
  29. Paula Perry – Paula’s Jam
  30. M.O.P. – Stick To Ya Gunz
  31. Jeru The Damaja – Ya Playin Yaself
  32. The Large Professor – Mad Scientist
  33. Hyenas In The Desert – Concubinez
  34. Triflicts – Genuine
  35. Redman – It’s Like That (My Big Brother) (feat. K-Solo)
  36. Lost Boyz – Renee
  37. Chuck D – No
  38. RZA – Wu-Wear The Garment Renaissance (feat. Method Man)
  39. Mobb Deep – Hell On Earth (Front Lines)
  40. Busta Rhymes – Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check
  41. Artifacts – Art Of Facts
  42. Capone-N-Noreaga – Illegal Life
  43. De La Soul – Stakes Is High
  44. MC Lyte – Cold Rock A party
  45. Heltah Skeltah – Operation Lock Down
  46. Ultra – The Industry Is Wack
  47. Trigger Tha Gambler – My Crew Can’t Go For That (feat. D.V. Alias Khrist)
  48. A Tribe Called Quest – 1Nce Again
  49. Nas – If I Ruled The World (Imagine That) (feat. Lauryn Hill)
  50. Big Noyd – Usual Suspect
  51. Bush Babees – The Love Song (feat. Mos Def)
  52. Kwest Tha Madd Lad – What’s The Reaction
  53. Rawcotiks – Hardcore Hip-Hop (DJ Premier Remix)
  54. Non Phixion – Legacy
  55. Foxy Brown – Get Me Home (feat. Blackstreet)
  56. Nine – Make Or Take (feat. Smoothe Da Hustler)
  57. Sadat X – The Lump Lump
  58. Ghostface Killah – Daytona 500 (feat. The Force MD’s)
  59. Mack Da Maniak – What Goes Up (Remix)
  60. Tracey Lee – The Theme (It’s Party Time)
