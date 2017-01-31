Underground Upload 2016
Le temps est venu de jeter un dernier coup d’œil vers 2016 et plus exactement aux profondeurs de la musique Hip-Hop. De Cappo, le vétéran de Nottingham, aux jeunes Californiens de Revolutionnary Rythm, en passant par The Natural Curriculum, $ha Hef ou Nolan the Ninja, voici une bonne heure de rap passé plus ou moins sous les radars l’an dernier.
TRACKLIST :
01. Bisk – Runt ft. Stinkin Slumrok (Raw Sh!t)
02. The Difference Machine – Reel World (The 4th Side of the Eternal Triangle)
03. Timeless Truth – Arctic Challenge (Cold Wave)
04. Onry Ozzborn – Figure it out ft. Dem Atlas (DUO)
05. The Natural Curriculum – We Are Transparent (The Best Fertiliser Is The Gardener’s Shadow)
06. U.G. – Megatron (Portals)
07. Dillon & Paten Locke – Sound the Alarm (Food Chain)
08. $ha Hef – Gun Walk (Krime Pay$)
09. Willie Green – The Majii ft. Denmark Vessey (Doc Savage)
10. Sleazy F Baby – All Blahk Traksuit (All Blahk Tracksuit)
11. Cappo – Air (Dramatic Change Of Fortune)
12. Shadows Edge – Inspired by True Events (Shadows Edge)
13. Teknical Development – The Light Never Hides (The 8: Vol.One)
14. Tha God Fahim – Rap’s Mahdi (TGIF)
15. MC Gels – Pray (Wandering Souls)
16. Smoovth – Just Like That (SS96J (Smoothest Since ’96 J))
17. Revolutionary Rhythm – The Sky (Raw Rhythm Vol.1)
18. The Other Guys – Life in Analog ft. Tahoe (Life In Analog)
19. Eastkoast & Phalo Pantoja – Sleeping with tha Enemy ft. Wildelux (Merciless Beauty)
20. K-Sparks – Jazz Theory (Seasons Theme)
21. K.A.A.N. – No Rest (Uncommon Knowledge)
22. Googie – Big Mouth Arcade (‘Tis What ‘Tis)
23. Beneficence – Vibrate the Streets (Basement Chemistry)
24. Jazz Spastiks & Sleep Sinatra – Time to React (Portals)
25. Nolan The Ninja – Potency (he[art].)
