Underground Upload 2016

Le temps est venu de jeter un dernier coup d’œil vers 2016 et plus exactement aux profondeurs de la musique Hip-Hop. De Cappo, le vétéran de Nottingham, aux jeunes Californiens de Revolutionnary Rythm, en passant par The Natural Curriculum, $ha Hef ou Nolan the Ninja, voici une bonne heure de rap passé plus ou moins sous les radars l’an dernier.

TRACKLIST :

01. Bisk – Runt ft. Stinkin Slumrok (Raw Sh!t)

02. The Difference Machine – Reel World (The 4th Side of the Eternal Triangle)

03. Timeless Truth – Arctic Challenge (Cold Wave)

04. Onry Ozzborn – Figure it out ft. Dem Atlas (DUO)

05. The Natural Curriculum – We Are Transparent (The Best Fertiliser Is The Gardener’s Shadow)

06. U.G. – Megatron (Portals)

07. Dillon & Paten Locke – Sound the Alarm (Food Chain)

08. $ha Hef – Gun Walk (Krime Pay$)

09. Willie Green – The Majii ft. Denmark Vessey (Doc Savage)

10. Sleazy F Baby – All Blahk Traksuit (All Blahk Tracksuit)

11. Cappo – Air (Dramatic Change Of Fortune)

12. Shadows Edge – Inspired by True Events (Shadows Edge)

13. Teknical Development – The Light Never Hides (The 8: Vol.One)

14. Tha God Fahim – Rap’s Mahdi (TGIF)

15. MC Gels – Pray (Wandering Souls)

16. Smoovth – Just Like That (SS96J (Smoothest Since ’96 J))

17. Revolutionary Rhythm – The Sky (Raw Rhythm Vol.1)

18. The Other Guys – Life in Analog ft. Tahoe (Life In Analog)

19. Eastkoast & Phalo Pantoja – Sleeping with tha Enemy ft. Wildelux (Merciless Beauty)

20. K-Sparks – Jazz Theory (Seasons Theme)

21. K.A.A.N. – No Rest (Uncommon Knowledge)

22. Googie – Big Mouth Arcade (‘Tis What ‘Tis)

23. Beneficence – Vibrate the Streets (Basement Chemistry)

24. Jazz Spastiks & Sleep Sinatra – Time to React (Portals)

25. Nolan The Ninja – Potency (he[art].)