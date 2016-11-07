mixtape-10-16
Mixtape

Octobre 2016 : la sélection rap

De D.R.A.M. à Saba en passant par Common et Run The Jewels, d’Atlanta à Chicago en passant par New York et Los Angeles, voici la sélection mixée de Noumzee pour le mois d’Octobre 2016.

TRACKLIST

  1. D.R.A.M. – Workaholic
  2. Migos – Money Counter (Ft. Dirty Dave)
  3. Saba – Bucket List (Ft. Matthew Santos)
  4. Ab-Soul – Braille (Ft. Bas)
  5. Pusha T – Circles (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Desiigner)
  6. D.R.A.M. – 100%
  7. Drake – Fake Love
  8. 2 Chainz – Good Drank (Ft. Quavo & Gucci Mane)
  9. Jon Waltz – Riot
  10. Jay Prince – Father, Father
  11. Run The Jewels – Talk To Me
  12. ShaqIsDope – For The Streets
  13. Meek Mill – Offended (Ft. Young Thug & 21 Savage)
  14. A$AP Mob – Telephone Calls (Ft. A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Playboi Carti & Yung Gleesh)
  15. Marion Write – Youngblood
  16. A$AP Mob – Put That on My Set (Ft. A$AP Rocky & Skepta)
  17. Common – Home (Ft. Bilal)
  18. Angelo Mota – Have A Nice Trip
  19. Lloyd Banks – Charge It To The Game
  20. Joe Budden – I Wanna Know (Ft. Stacy Barthe)
  21. Lance Skiiiwalker – Lover’s Lane
  22. Boogie – Two Days
  23. Travis Scott – The Hooch
  24. Westside Gunn – The Cow
  25. Eearz – Pull Ova
  26. Jeezy – All There (Ft. Bankroll Fresh)
Fermer les commentaires

Pas de commentaire

Laisser un commentaire

* Champs obligatoire

*