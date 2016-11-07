Mixtape
Octobre 2016 : la sélection rap
De D.R.A.M. à Saba en passant par Common et Run The Jewels, d’Atlanta à Chicago en passant par New York et Los Angeles, voici la sélection mixée de Noumzee pour le mois d’Octobre 2016.
TRACKLIST
- D.R.A.M. – Workaholic
- Migos – Money Counter (Ft. Dirty Dave)
- Saba – Bucket List (Ft. Matthew Santos)
- Ab-Soul – Braille (Ft. Bas)
- Pusha T – Circles (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Desiigner)
- D.R.A.M. – 100%
- Drake – Fake Love
- 2 Chainz – Good Drank (Ft. Quavo & Gucci Mane)
- Jon Waltz – Riot
- Jay Prince – Father, Father
- Run The Jewels – Talk To Me
- ShaqIsDope – For The Streets
- Meek Mill – Offended (Ft. Young Thug & 21 Savage)
- A$AP Mob – Telephone Calls (Ft. A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Playboi Carti & Yung Gleesh)
- Marion Write – Youngblood
- A$AP Mob – Put That on My Set (Ft. A$AP Rocky & Skepta)
- Common – Home (Ft. Bilal)
- Angelo Mota – Have A Nice Trip
- Lloyd Banks – Charge It To The Game
- Joe Budden – I Wanna Know (Ft. Stacy Barthe)
- Lance Skiiiwalker – Lover’s Lane
- Boogie – Two Days
- Travis Scott – The Hooch
- Westside Gunn – The Cow
- Eearz – Pull Ova
- Jeezy – All There (Ft. Bankroll Fresh)
